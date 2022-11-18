Farooq Abdullah's Resignation From National Conference Presidentship: Party Says Yes, Abdullah Says No

Matters took a strange turn on Friday morning when the National Conference announced that party president Dr Farooq Abdullah has resigned, but the latter insisted that he continues to hold office.

The party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar on Friday announced, "Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC".

Dar said in spite of the best efforts by senior party colleagues to change his mind, Dr Abdullah was adamant about sticking to his decision.

Dar added, "In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise the party General Secretary, as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on 5th Dec. Until that time Dr Sahib continues as President of the party."

When a local news agency approached Dr Abdullah for a comment, he insisted that no such thing had happened, and that he continues to hold office.

Dr Farooq said he continues to preside over the party as the president. “I am still the party chief till elections and till someone else is ready for the responsibilities of this post,” he added.