Asia Cup 2025: Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan Recalled As Bangladesh Name Squad

Nurul Hasan and Saif Hassan recalled for Bangladesh’s T20I squad.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz among stand-bys, Najmul Hossain left out.
Bangladesh begin Asia Cup campaign vs Hong Kong on September 11 in Abu Dhabi.
Bangladesh have named a 16-member T20I squad for their three-match home series against the Netherlands and the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. Nurul Hasan and Saif Hassan return, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been left out, featuring only in the stand-by list.
Led by Litton Das, Bangladesh will open their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 11 in Abu Dhabi.
Nurul And Saif Hasan Return
Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has been recalled to the national side after nearly three years, having last featured in the 2022 T20 World Cup. All-rounder Saif Hassan also makes a comeback, his last T20I appearance coming at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Key Omissions And Stand-bys
The selectors have left out Mehidy Hasan Miraz from the main squad, naming him in the stand-by list along with Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, and Hasan Mahmud. Former skipper Najmul Hossain is not part of the set-up in any capacity.
Asia Cup Challenge Ahead
Bangladesh are drawn in Group B of the Asia Cup with Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. They will face Hong Kong on September 11, Sri Lanka on September 13, and Afghanistan on September 16 — all matches to be played in Abu Dhabi. The tournament is seen as a crucial step in preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
Strong Recent Form
Under Litton Das’ captaincy, Bangladesh recorded their maiden T20I series win against Sri Lanka, followed by a home series victory over Pakistan in July. Before heading to the Asia Cup, they will host the Netherlands in Sylhet, with the first of three T20Is starting August 30.
Bangladesh Squad:
Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Shaif Uddin
Stand-by players: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, and Hasan Mahmud