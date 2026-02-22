India A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: IND Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

India A won the toss and elected to bat first
It will rematch of the 2023 Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final
Vrinda Dinesh has been the highest scorer for India A so far in the tournament
India A will lock horns with Bangladesh A in the final of the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on Sunday, February 22, 2026.
India A thrashed Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in the semi-final on the back of an all-round show by Radha Yadav, who picked up four wickets and scored an unbeaten 31 to take her team home, chasing down the 119-run target set by the Lankan team.
On the other hand, Bangladesh thumped Pakistan by 54 runs in the 2nd semi-final of the tournament. Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 110 runs in the first innings just to get bundled out for 56 runs in response, thus losing the match by 54 runs.
India A Vs Bangladesh A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: Toss Update
India A Vs Bangladesh A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: Playing XIs
Bangladesh A Women: Ishma Tanjim, Shamima Sultana(w), Sarmin Sultana, Fahima Khatun(c), Lata Mondal, Farjana Easmin, Shorifa Khatun, Sadia Akter, Fatema Jahan Sonia, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna
India A Women: Nandini Kashyap, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Radha Yadav(c), Mamatha Madiwala(w), Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Sonia Mendhiya, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor
India A Vs Bangladesh A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: Streaming Details
The final between India A and Bangladesh A will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app in India. The action will begin from 12:30 PM IST.