India A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: IND Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

India A Vs Bangladesh A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: India have won the toss and elected to bat first first in the final to be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on Sunday, February 22, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India A Vs Bangladesh A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final
India A will face Bangladesh A in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on February 22, 2026. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India A won the toss and elected to bat first

  • It will rematch of the 2023 Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final

  • Vrinda Dinesh has been the highest scorer for India A so far in the tournament

India A will lock horns with Bangladesh A in the final of the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

India A thrashed Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in the semi-final on the back of an all-round show by Radha Yadav, who picked up four wickets and scored an unbeaten 31 to take her team home, chasing down the 119-run target set by the Lankan team.

On the other hand, Bangladesh thumped Pakistan by 54 runs in the 2nd semi-final of the tournament. Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 110 runs in the first innings just to get bundled out for 56 runs in response, thus losing the match by 54 runs.

India A Vs Bangladesh A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: Toss Update

India A won the toss and elected to bat first in the final.

India A Vs Bangladesh A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: Playing XIs

Bangladesh A Women: Ishma Tanjim, Shamima Sultana(w), Sarmin Sultana, Fahima Khatun(c), Lata Mondal, Farjana Easmin, Shorifa Khatun, Sadia Akter, Fatema Jahan Sonia, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna

Related Content
Related Content

India A Women: Nandini Kashyap, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Radha Yadav(c), Mamatha Madiwala(w), Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Sonia Mendhiya, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor

India A Vs Bangladesh A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: Streaming Details

The final between India A and Bangladesh A will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app in India. The action will begin from 12:30 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: BAN On Top As IND Lose 4 Early Wickets

  2. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Rain To Play Spoilsport Again?

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  3. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

  4. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  5. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart