Bangladesh A Vs Pakistan A, Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars: Tigresses Roar Into Final With 54-Run Semi-Final Demolition

Posted 110/8 before bowling out Shaheens for just 56 in 16.4 overs
Fahima Khatun starred with an impactful all-round performance in Semi-Final 2
Tigresses set up a title clash against India A in the Rising Stars final
Bangladesh A Women booked their spot in the final of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with an emphatic 54-run victory over Pakistan A Women in Semi-Final 2 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.
Batting first after Pakistan A elected to field, Bangladesh A posted 110/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with key contributions helping them reach a defendable total. In response, Pakistan A’s batting line-up crumbled under pressure, managing just 56 all out in 16.4 overs, as Bangladesh’s bowlers consistently struck and kept the chase in check throughout the innings.
The convincing win was powered by disciplined bowling from Bangladesh A, with Fahima Khatun earning the Player of the Match award for her impactful all-round performance that swung the game in their favour.
This result sets up an exciting final clash against India A Women, who advanced by winning the other semi-final, giving fans a thrilling summit showdown to look forward to in the Rising Stars tournament.
Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-Final: Toss Update
Pakistan A Women have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A, , Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-Final: Playing XIs
Pakistan A Women: Eman Naseer, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Huraina Sajjad, Yusra Amir(w), Omaima Sohail, Hafsa Khalid(c), Gull Rukh, Waheeda Akhtar, Anosha Nasir, Momina Riasat, Syeda Masooma Zahra
Bangladesh A Women: Ishma Tanjim, Shamima Sultana(w), Sarmin Sultana, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun(c), Sadia Akter, Farjana Easmin, Shorifa Khatun, Fatema Jahan Sonia, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna