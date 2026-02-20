Bangladesh A Vs Pakistan A, Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars: Tigresses Roar Into Final With 54-Run Semi-Final Demolition

Bangladesh A thrashed Pakistan A by 54 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final, setting up a high-stakes final clash against India A

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh A Vs Pakistan A, Womens Asia Cup Rising Stars: Tigresses Roar Into Final With 54-Run
Bangladesh A Vs Pakistan A, Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars: Tigresses Roar Into Final With 54-Run Semi-Final Demolition Photo: X/@BCBtigers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Posted 110/8 before bowling out Shaheens for just 56 in 16.4 overs

  • Fahima Khatun starred with an impactful all-round performance in Semi-Final 2

  • Tigresses set up a title clash against India A in the Rising Stars final

Bangladesh A Women booked their spot in the final of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with an emphatic 54-run victory over Pakistan A Women in Semi-Final 2 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

Batting first after Pakistan A elected to field, Bangladesh A posted 110/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with key contributions helping them reach a defendable total. In response, Pakistan A’s batting line-up crumbled under pressure, managing just 56 all out in 16.4 overs, as Bangladesh’s bowlers consistently struck and kept the chase in check throughout the innings.

The convincing win was powered by disciplined bowling from Bangladesh A, with Fahima Khatun earning the Player of the Match award for her impactful all-round performance that swung the game in their favour.

This result sets up an exciting final clash against India A Women, who advanced by winning the other semi-final, giving fans a thrilling summit showdown to look forward to in the Rising Stars tournament.

Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-Final: Toss Update

Pakistan A Women have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A, , Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-Final: Playing XIs

Pakistan A Women: Eman Naseer, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Huraina Sajjad, Yusra Amir(w), Omaima Sohail, Hafsa Khalid(c), Gull Rukh, Waheeda Akhtar, Anosha Nasir, Momina Riasat, Syeda Masooma Zahra

Related Content
Related Content

Bangladesh A Women: Ishma Tanjim, Shamima Sultana(w), Sarmin Sultana, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun(c), Sadia Akter, Farjana Easmin, Shorifa Khatun, Fatema Jahan Sonia, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Eliminated Sides Eye Consolation Win In Pallekele Clash

  2. Evolution of T20 World Cup Format: From 12 Teams In 2007 To 20-Team Global Spectacle

  3. New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  4. Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  5. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  3. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final