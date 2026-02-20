Bangladesh A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Undefeated BAN-A Take On PAK-A In Semi-Final 2 X/@BCBtigers

Bangladesh A Women and Pakistan A Women are set for a 2nd Semi-Final clash in the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on February 20. Bangladesh A have enjoyed a strong group stage, finishing unbeaten with three wins from three matches, including convincing victories over Malaysia and Thailand that showcased their batting depth and bowling balance. Both teams will be eyeing a place in the final, with Bangladesh A aiming to maintain their dominant run, while Pakistan A seek to upset the standings with a spirited performance. The match kicks off at 12:30 PM IST.

