Bangladesh A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Undefeated BAN-A Take On PAK-A In Semi-Final 2

Bangladesh A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the BAN-A vs PAK-A semi-final match at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, on February 20, 2026

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Undefeated BAN-A Take On PAK-A
Bangladesh A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Undefeated BAN-A Take On PAK-A In Semi-Final 2 X/@BCBtigers
Bangladesh A Women and Pakistan A Women are set for a 2nd Semi-Final clash in the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on February 20. Bangladesh A have enjoyed a strong group stage, finishing unbeaten with three wins from three matches, including convincing victories over Malaysia and Thailand that showcased their batting depth and bowling balance. Both teams will be eyeing a place in the final, with Bangladesh A aiming to maintain their dominant run, while Pakistan A seek to upset the standings with a spirited performance. The match kicks off at 12:30 PM IST.
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Welcome!

Hello, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Bangladesh A’s match against Pakistan A in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

  2. India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Nimanthika Removes Kashyap | INDW 119/5 (13.3)

  3. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  4. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  5. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  3. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator, Says Superintelligence Could Arrive Within Years

  5. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, India and Israel Sign Another MoU Deepening Defence Ties

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Nimanthika Removes Kashyap | INDW 119/5 (13.3)