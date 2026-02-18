Bangladesh A Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Bangladesh A Women face Malaysia Women in Match 11 of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Bangladesh A Women face Malaysia Women at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok in what promises to be a crucial clash in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. With the tournament heating up, both sides step in with very different momentum behind them.
Bangladesh A Women have been clinical so far, winning both their matches and setting the tone early in the competition. They look settled, confident, and in control, and will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run while tightening their grip on a semi-final spot.
Malaysia Women, on the other hand, are under pressure after two defeats in their opening games. They know the margins are shrinking fast. A win here is not just about points, it’s about reviving their campaign and restoring belief.
Bangladesh A Vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Bangladesh A Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Bangladesh A Women: Ishma Tanjim, Rubya Haider Jhelik(w), Shamima Sultana, Sumaiya Akter, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun(c), Sadia Akter, Farjana Easmin, Shorifa Khatun, Jannatul Ferdus, Fatema Jahan Sonia
Malaysia Women: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia(w), Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Mas Elysa Yasmin(c), Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Irdina Beh Nabil, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nur Arianna Natsya, Amalin Sorfina, Musfirah Nur Ainaa
Bangladesh A Vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Streaming
The Bangladesh A vs Malaysia Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.