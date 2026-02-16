Sri Lanka A Vs Malaysia, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming: SL Bat First - Check Playing XIs

ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Check toss update, Playing XIs, live streaming info and venue details for the Group B, match 7 between Sri Lanka A and Malaysia women

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Sri Lanka A Vs Malaysia, ACC Womens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming
Malaysian captain during toss against Nepal at T20 World Cup qualifiers Photo: X/ MalaysiaCricket
info_icon

Sri Lanka A Women's team is all set to lock horns with Malaysia in match number 7 of the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament in Bangkok, Thailand. The match will take place at the Terdthai Cricket Ground.

This is going to be Sri Lanka's 2nd match of the tournament. They lost their Asia Cup opener by an agonizing 4-run margin against Bangladesh a couple of days ago. Malaysia, too, had a losing start against hosts Thailand, who were victorious by a whopping margin of 99 runs.

Today's match is a crucial one for both the Asian outfits as securing all the points today will help both the teams cement their positions in the next knockout rounds.

Sri Lanka A Vs Malaysia, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update

Sri Lanka A won the toss and chose to bat first.

Sri Lanka A Vs Malaysia, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Playing XIs

Malaysia Women: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Julia (WK), Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Mas Elysa Yasmin (C), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Irdina Beh Nabil, Aina Najwa, Amalin Sorfina

Sri Lanka A Women: Anushka Sanjeewani (WK/C), Sanjana Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Shayani Senaratne, Sathya Sandeepani, Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani, Sachini Nisansala, Rashmi Silva, Mithali Bandara

Sri Lanka A Vs Malaysia, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Streaming

In India you can watch the live telecast the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Ten 3 HD, Ten 4 Tamil, and Ten 4 Telugu. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

