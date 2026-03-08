DC United 1-2 Inter Miami, MLS: Messi Lifts Herons In Crucial Away Win

Lionel Messi scored in the 27th minute, and Inter Miami held on for a 2-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night in front of 72,026 at the home of the Baltimore Ravens. With interest in Messi obviously high, the game was held in downtown Baltimore instead of at D.C. United’s smaller venue in Washington. Messi gave many fans what they came to see when he put Inter Miami (2-1-0) ahead 2-0 in the first half. Rodrigo De Paul also scored for Inter Miami. Tai Baribo pulled United (1-2-0) within one in the 75th minute, but D.C. was unable to score again on St. Clair, who played college soccer nearby at Maryland.

DC United vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer photos-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) advances past D.C. United midfielder Brandon Servania, center, to score during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Baltimore. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
DC United vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer photos-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) advances with the ball to score against D.C. United during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Baltimore. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
DC United vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer photos-Rodrigo de Paul
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, left, reacts after being fouled against by D.C. United forward João Peglow (7) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Baltimore. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
DC United vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer photos-Rodrigo de Paul
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, left, falls as D.C. United forward João Peglow, right, commits a foul against him during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Baltimore. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
DC United vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer photos-Gabriel Pirani
D.C. United midfielder Gabriel Pirani, right, reacts after an injury as Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright, front left, advances with the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Baltimore. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
DC United vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer photos-Nikola Marković
D.C. United defender Nikola Marković (27) advances past Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Baltimore. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
DC United vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer photos-Rodrigo de Paul
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, left, advances past D.C. United defender Nikola Marković, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Baltimore. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
DC United vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer photos-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after his goal against D.C. United with midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Baltimore. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
DC United vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer photos-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after his goal against D.C. United during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Baltimore. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
DC United vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer photos-Jackson Hopkins
D.C. United midfielder Jackson Hopkins shoots but is unable to score against Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (not shown) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Baltimore. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
