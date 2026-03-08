DC United 1-2 Inter Miami, MLS: Messi Lifts Herons In Crucial Away Win
Lionel Messi scored in the 27th minute, and Inter Miami held on for a 2-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night in front of 72,026 at the home of the Baltimore Ravens. With interest in Messi obviously high, the game was held in downtown Baltimore instead of at D.C. United’s smaller venue in Washington. Messi gave many fans what they came to see when he put Inter Miami (2-1-0) ahead 2-0 in the first half. Rodrigo De Paul also scored for Inter Miami. Tai Baribo pulled United (1-2-0) within one in the 75th minute, but D.C. was unable to score again on St. Clair, who played college soccer nearby at Maryland.
