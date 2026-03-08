Chinese New Year 2026: Olympian Eileen Gu Heads Up Parade In Her Native San Francisco

San Francisco rang in the Year of the Fire Horse with its annual Chinese New Year parade Saturday evening, with thousands of revelers cheering on hometown hero and Olympic champion Eileen Gu as its grand marshal. The procession featured drums, dancing and floats celebrating the vibrancy of the Chinese American community in the oldest celebration of its kind outside Asia and one of the largest. Civic leaders and performers paraded from downtown to Chinatown through popping firecrackers. Children marched wearing inflatable horses while lion dancers and martial artists waved to the crowd.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2026 photo-Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu
Olympic gold medalist and Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu waves during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
1/7
San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2026 photo-Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu
Olympic gold medalist and Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu waves during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2026 photo-Eileen Gu
Olympic gold medalist and Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu waves during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2026 photo-Eileen Gu
Olympic gold medalist and Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu, bottom middle, waves during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2026 photo-Eileen Gu
Olympic gold medalist and Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu gestures during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2026 photo-Eileen Gu
Olympic gold medalist and Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu smiles during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2026 photo-Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu
Olympic gold medalist and Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu, middle left, gestures during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff ChiuJeff Chiu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2026 photo-Eileen Gu
Olympic gold medalist and Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu waves during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Final Build Up Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Dhoni Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Summit Clash

  2. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

  3. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Records And Milestones To Watch Out For In Ahmedabad

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top Five Performers From India So Far

  5. Quinton De Kock Questions ICC Travel Plans As Teams Remain Stuck In India After T20 World Cup Exit; Fans React

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Highlights, All England Open: Indian Braves Injury, Wins Epic Battle To Enter Final

  5. Injured Lakshya Sen Grits His Way Past Victor Lai In 97-Minute Epic To Enter All England Open Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

  2. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  3. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  4. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  5. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  2. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

  3. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence