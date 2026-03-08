India Vs New Zealand Stats Preview, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head, Top Run-Scorers And Key Numbers

Summary of this article
India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Varun Chakaravarthy has taken at least one wicket in his last 21 T20Is, one of the longest such streaks
India are chasing a landmark achievement, becoming the first side to defend the T20 World Cup title
India stand one step away from history as they prepare to face New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
The defending champions have surged into the summit clash with confidence and momentum, while New Zealand arrive with belief and attacking flair.
With both sides firing across departments, the final promises a high-octane showdown as two of the most consistent T20 teams battle for the ultimate prize.
In IND vs NZ preview, the stakes could not be higher. India are chasing a landmark achievement, becoming the first side to defend the T20 World Cup title while also aiming for a record third crown in the tournament’s history.
New Zealand, meanwhile, are eyeing their maiden T20 World Cup trophy and will be determined to spoil the hosts’ party in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd.
As for the IND vs NZ injury update, both teams head into the final without any major fitness concerns, meaning their strongest combinations are likely to take the field.
India’s batting unit arrives in formidable touch after piling up 253/7 against England in the semifinal, while New Zealand displayed brutal efficiency by chasing down 170 with 43 balls to spare, powered by Finn Allen’s breathtaking 33-ball century, the fastest hundred in T20 World Cup history.
India will also be eager to break an unwanted streak against New Zealand in T20 World Cups. The Blackcaps have won all three meetings between the sides in the tournament, in 2007, 2016 and 2021, giving them a psychological edge heading into the final.
Overall in T20 internationals, however, India hold the advantage, winning 16 of the 30 matches played between the two sides, with New Zealand claiming 11 victories while three games ended without a result.
Their most recent meetings have produced explosive totals as well, including India’s record 271/5 against New Zealand earlier in 2026.
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Key Stats
India Vs New Zealand: T20I Head-To-Head Record
Total Matches Played: 30
India Won: 16
New Zealand Won: 11
NR: 3
India Vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head In T20 World Cups
Total Matches played: 3
India Won: 0
New Zealand Won: 3
India Vs New Zealand: Highest And Lowest Totals
Highest Total: India - 271/5, Trivandrum (2026)
Lowest Total: India - 66 all out, Ahmedabad (2023)
Largest margin of victory: India won by 168 runs, Ahmedabad (2023)
Highest Run-Scorers In IND Vs NZ T20 World Cups
MS Dhoni (India) – 54 runs in 2 matches
Gautam Gambhir (India) – 51 runs in 1 match
Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 49 runs in 1 match
Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) – 45 runs in 1 match
Craig McMillan (New Zealand) – 44 runs in 1 match
Most Wickets In IND Vs NZ T20 World Cups
Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) – 5 wickets in 2 matches
Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) – 4 wickets in 2 matches
Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) – 4 wickets in 1 match
Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 3 wickets in 1 match
Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 3 wickets in 2 matches
Highest Run-Getters In IND Vs NZ T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 526 runs in 13 matches (13 innings)
Rohit Sharma (India) – 511 runs in 17 matches (17 innings)
Colin Munro (New Zealand) – 426 runs in 12 matches (12 innings)
Tim Seifert (New Zealand) – 425 runs in 15 matches (15 innings)
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 419 runs in 13 matches (13 innings)
Leading Wicket-Takers In IND Vs NZ T20Is
Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) – 30 wickets in 25 matches (25 innings), best 3/18
Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) – 23 wickets in 26 matches (26 innings), best 4/11
Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 20 wickets in 17 matches (17 innings), best 3/16
Arshdeep Singh (India) – 17 wickets in 9 matches (9 innings), best 5/51
Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 16 wickets in 14 matches (14 innings), best 3/12
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Random Stats
Did you know? Varun Chakaravarthy has taken at least one wicket in each of his last 21 T20Is, putting together one of the longest wicket-taking streaks in the format. Only Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid and Sandeep Lamichhane have produced longer runs of consecutive matches with a wicket in T20 internationals.
Did you know? Since 2019, India national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team have been evenly matched in ICC tournament knockouts, with two wins apiece. New Zealand prevailed in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final, while India struck back by winning the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-final and the 2024 ICC Champions Trophy Final.
However, New Zealand still hold the historical edge, thanks to their victory in the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy Final in Nairobi.
When is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, March 8, 2026.