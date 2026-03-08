India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Records And Milestones To Watch Out For In Ahmedabad

Summary of this article
India and New Zealand are set to clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, bringing an exciting tournament to its climax.
India enter the match with strong momentum after a dramatic semifinal win over England in Mumbai, where they posted 253/7 and won by seven runs in a thriller that produced 499 runs, the most in a T20 World Cup match.
As the two sides prepare for the summit clash, several individual milestones and records are within touching distance. With multiple players enjoying strong tournaments, the final could see a number of personal and tournament records rewritten.
Major milestones within reach for Indian players
India captain Suryakumar Yadav is closing in on two significant career landmarks. The right-hander is 41 runs away from completing 9500 runs in T20 cricket and also needs 79 runs to reach 19,000 runs across formats (First-Class, List A and T20).
Hardik Pandya is also on the verge of a landmark. The all-rounder requires 72 runs to reach 10,000 runs across formats, while he is just three runs away from completing 1,000 runs in ICC tournaments.
Sanju Samson, one of India’s standout performers this tournament, is also approaching a big milestone. The aggressive opener needs two more sixes to complete 100 sixes in international cricket. His recent form has been exceptional as well, he has already scored 232 runs in the tournament, including a brilliant 89 off 42 balls in the semifinal against England.
Meanwhile, Shivam Dube could reach two personal landmarks. He needs 78 runs to complete 4,000 runs in T20 cricket and is also five sixes away from reaching 250 T20 sixes.
Bowlers and New Zealand stars eye big records
India’s bowlers could also create history in the final. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are three wickets away from becoming the leading pacer wicket-taker in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history. Kuldeep Yadav is another bowler close to a landmark, needing five wickets to reach 100 wickets in T20 internationals.
New Zealand players are also approaching significant achievements. Captain Mitchell Santner is two wickets away from completing 350 international wickets, while Devon Conway needs 36 runs to reach 6,000 international runs.
Among their aggressive batters, Finn Allen is eight sixes away from completing 350 sixes in T20 cricket, and Tim Seifert needs 87 runs to reach 13,000 runs across formats.
With both teams boasting players on the verge of major milestones, the final in Ahmedabad could witness several records falling alongside the battle for the T20 World Cup trophy.
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Did you know?
This is the third ICC finals in three different formats over the last six years between India and New Zealand - 2021 World Test Championship, 2025 Champions Trophy (ODI) and 2026 T20 World Cup.
New Zealand have a 2-1 record over India in the ICC tournament finals - they won the CT 2000 and WTC 2021, and lost the Champions Trophy last year.
Head to head, India lead New Zealand 18-11 with one tie but New Zealand have a 3-0 record over India in T20 Wowrld Cups - Johannesburg 2007, Nagpur 2016 and Dubai 2021.
India have made it to the final for the fourth time in T20 World Cups, the most for any team.
Six of the previous nine T20 WC finals have been won by the chasing side, of the other three, two were by India: 2007 and 2024 - both last-over finishes.
