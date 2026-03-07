India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Black Caps Relax Playing 'Donny Ball', Mix Of Rugby & Football

India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: With three days of gap between the semi-final and final, the Kiwis kept themselves relaxed but pro-active by playing a sport which is a mix of Rugby and football, named Donny Ball

Published At:
ICC Mens T20 WC Final IND vs NZ Training Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, front centre, Ish Sodhi, back centre, Lockie Ferguson, right, and others during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand face big test in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final against India

  • The Kiwis got three days of rest and training ahead of the final

  • They played a sport named 'Donny Ball' to keep themselves fresh and charged

The days of warm-up exercises have long been a passe in international cricket and teams now play games ranging from soccer to foot volley before getting down to the real part -- the skills training.

Ahead of New Zealand's high-profile T20 World Cup final against hosts and firm favourites India, the Black Caps also had a unique fun activity game ahead of the net session which involved country's national sport Rugby and also soccer.

It also had a quirky name attached to it -- "Donny Ball" -- coined after team's strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson, who introduced it to the players. So the game has three sets of team -- five player each, who would be confined in a square made up of fielding cones.

Each team will have one rugby ball and one soccer ball (football). One player each from teams would simultaneously kick the rugby ball and soccer ball on half-volley randomly towards any of the other two teams.

If the player fumbles or drops while catching the rugby and the football, he will have to leave the court. In the end the team that has the maximum number of players standing on court is the winner.

"Yep, it's rugby and soccer ball to be caught on the full without fumbling. It's called 'Donny Ball' named after Chris Donaldson, our strength and conditioning coach," a member of NZ support staff informed PTI.

While the support staff termed it as a "fun warm-up game", the exercise is also meant to improve both concentration and reflexes at the same time.

The New Zealand players did seem relaxed despite training under scorching afternoon Sun. Once the 40-minute session was over, the net session started with full intensity.

Skipper Mitchell Santner was seen bowling at the nets for a long time along with off-spinner Glenn Phillips.

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence