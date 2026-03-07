Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Inter Kashi, ISL 2025-26: Steven Eze Scores As Red Miners Secure Fourth Consecutive Win Of Season

Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi, ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC continue their good run of form in the ISL as they edge past the challenge of Inter Kashi at their home in the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
jamshedpur fc vs inter kashi isl 2025-26 match report jrd tata sports complex
Steven Eze celebrating after scoring a goal in Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi, ISL 2025-26 match in Jamshedpur. Photo: JamshedpurFC/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jamshedpur FC defeat Inter Kashi 1-0 at home in ISL 2025-26

  • This is their fourth consecutive win of the season

  • Steven Eze was the solitary goalscorer of the match

Ten-man Jamshedpur FC produced a gritty display to defeat Inter Kashi 1-0 in a high-energy Indian Super League match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex at Jamshedpur on Friday.

Steven Eze scored the decisive goal, even as the home side played most of the match duration with 10 men after Vincy Barretto was sent off in the 19th minute.

This was Jamshedpur's fourth consecutive win of the season.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Jamshedpur created the better chances in the first half. Messi Bouli threatened on multiple occasions, first bursting down the left before heading narrowly wide, while Madih Talal and Nikola Stojanovic combined well in attack.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes also made a crucial save late in the half to keep the scores level.

The breakthrough came in the 57th minute. After Bouli won a free-kick near the edge of the box, Talal curled in a delivery that Eze headed powerfully past the goalkeeper.

Inter Kashi pressed hard for an equaliser thereafter but were denied by a flying save from Gomes and a disciplined Jamshedpur defence.

The hosts also threatened on the counter, with Talal setting up Bouli whose angled effort was kept out by the Inter Kashi goalkeeper. The visitors came closest late on when a shot struck the woodwork, but Jamshedpur held firm to secure the win.

Related Content
File image of Inter Kashi players. - X/Inter Kashi
Jamshedpur FC Vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Indian Super League Match?
Inter Kashi footballers celebrating after defeating Kerala Blasters in ISL 2025-26. - IndSuperLeague/X
Inter Kashi 2-1 Kerala Blasters, ISL: Antonio Lopez Habas' Side Script Maiden Indian Super League Victory
Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi FC, ISL 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday’s OFC Vs IKFC Indian Super League Match? - X/@OdishaFC
Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi FC, ISL 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday’s OFC Vs IKFC Indian Super League Match?
Vincy Barreto celebrating his goal against Punjab FC in ISL 2025-26. - JamshedpurFC/X
Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Red Miners Secure Narrow Win Riding On Vincy Barreto's Solitary Goal
Related Content

Jamshedpur will next face NorthEast United FC away on March 15.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Predicted XIs – Will Abhishek Sharma Play IND Vs NZ Title Clash?

  2. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Sunday

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To In IND Vs NZ Clash

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  5. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Umpires Announced For Title Clash In Ahmedabad - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  5. Lakshya Sen: History-Chasing Indian Shuttler Thrashes China's Li Shifeng To Enter All England Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra cabinet clears draft anti-conversion bill; 60-day notice, registration proposed

  2. From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

  3. Day In Pics: March 06, 2026

  4. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  5. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US-Israel Attack On Iran And Lessons From The 12-Day War

  5. Iran Condemns US Attack On Warship Returning From India

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence