Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Red Miners Secure Narrow Win Riding On Vincy Barreto's Solitary Goal

As it seemed like Punjab FC will control the game from here on, Jamshedpur FC got their goal. Mohammad Sanan found space on the left side and he drove in a teasing cross. Arshdeep Singh tried to palm it away instead of grabbing and the rebound fell to Vincy Barreto who bounced the ball inside the goal. The goal was enough in a rather cagey affair to secure Jamshedpur FC important three points. This was the first game of the season for Punjab FC and they started with a narrow loss.