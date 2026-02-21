Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Red Miners Secure Narrow Win Riding On Vincy Barreto's Solitary Goal

Jamshedpur FC stretched their winning run in the ISL 2025-26 as they secured their second victory of the season by securing a narrow 1-0 win against Punjab FC

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
jamshedpur fc vs punjab fc match report indian super league 2025-26 round 2 jrd tata sports complex
Vincy Barreto celebrating his goal against Punjab FC in ISL 2025-26. Photo: JamshedpurFC/X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jamshedpur FC registered their second victory in a row

  • They defeated Punjab FC 1-0

  • With the win, they moved to the second spot of the ISL 2025-26 points table.

Jamshedpur FC found their second victory in the ISL 2025-26 season as they defeated Punjab FC in their second match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on February 21, Saturday. With this win, they moved to the second position in the ISL 2025-26 points table with six points.

The match kicked-off with both teams consolidating their defence and focusing on the midfield battle. None of the team could effectively open up the opposition goal as both teams stayed compact in defence specially blocking the central areas and doubling up on the wingers. Yet Jamshedpur FC looked the better of the two with scattered chances falling for them.

In the first half, Mohammad Sanan was released down the left wing a few times and he tried to put in a few crosses, but rarely anyone reached the feet of a forward. Towards the end of the first half, Raphael Messi Bouli found free space, but his lack of pace made him to pass towards left back Mark Zothanpuia but his cross got blocked. The first half ended goalless.

In the second half, Punjab FC returned with more intent, trying to stitch a few passes. Ramirez got a big opportunity when he took on the defenders on the left side and got in with slick dribbling. Just as he was about to enter the box, he was fouled and Punjab were awarded a free-kick. Ramirez himself took the free kick but the ball on the second post found no attackers closing in.

As it seemed like Punjab FC will control the game from here on, Jamshedpur FC got their goal. Mohammad Sanan found space on the left side and he drove in a teasing cross. Arshdeep Singh tried to palm it away instead of grabbing and the rebound fell to Vincy Barreto who bounced the ball inside the goal. The goal was enough in a rather cagey affair to secure Jamshedpur FC important three points. This was the first game of the season for Punjab FC and they started with a narrow loss.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Scorers

Vincy Barretto (78')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Total Matches: 6

Jamshedpur FC: 5

Punjab FC Won: 0

Draw: 1

Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Standings

Jamshedpur FC are at the second place in the ISL 2025-26 points table with two wins from two games and six points.

Punjab FC are at the ninth place with one loss after playing one game.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: What Next?

Jamshedpur FC face East Bengal away from home in Kolkata on February 27, Friday.

Punjab FC to clash with Bengaluru FC away on February 27, Friday.

Published At:
