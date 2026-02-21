Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

Jamshedpur FC enters this fixture with the wind in their sails following a gritty 1-0 victory over Mohammedan SC. Under the return of their former title-winning coach Owen Coyle, the Red Miners showed defensive discipline and clinical efficiency in their first match, with new signing Madih Talal already making an impact by scoring against his former club. Owen Coyle is expected to maintain consistency, though he has called for "sharper finishing" from his attackers.