Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

Jamshedpur FC will host Punjab FC in Jamshedpur in ISL 2025-26
They are coming out of a 1-0 win against Mohammedan SC
This is Punjab FC's first match this season
Jamshedpur FC will take on Punjab FC in their second Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 match on Saturday, February 21 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur FC commenced their ISL campaign with a 1-0 victory over Mohammedan SC. Punjab FC, meanwhile, will play their first match of the season as their clash with Odisha FC got postponed.
Jamshedpur FC enters this fixture with the wind in their sails following a gritty 1-0 victory over Mohammedan SC. Under the return of their former title-winning coach Owen Coyle, the Red Miners showed defensive discipline and clinical efficiency in their first match, with new signing Madih Talal already making an impact by scoring against his former club. Owen Coyle is expected to maintain consistency, though he has called for "sharper finishing" from his attackers.
For Punjab FC, tonight marks their highly anticipated season opener. After their original fixture against Odisha FC was postponed, the Shers have had extra time to fine-tune their tactics under coach Panagiotis Dilmperis. With a squad blending high-value foreign signings and a thriving youth academy, they’ll be looking to spoil the party in Jamshedpur. All eyes will be on new goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh, who joined from FC Goa
Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head
Total Matches: 5
Jamshedpur FC: 4
Punjab FC Won: 0
Draw: 1
Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 2 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.