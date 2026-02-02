Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Norwegian Super Team Welcome Portuguese Giants

Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: How The Portuguese Side Reached Here?
Sporting CP secured direct qualification to the Round of 16 by finishing seventh in the league phase. They collected 16 points from eight matches, highlighted by a massive 3-1 win over Bayern Munich and a late 3-2 comeback against Athletic Club on the final matchday to clinch their spot.
Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Playing XIs
Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: How Bodo Got Here?
Bodo/Glimt's journey to the Round of 16 is a genuine giant-killer narrative. After a slow start in the league phase, they secured their knockout spot with stunning back-to-back victories against Manchester City (3–1) and Atlético Madrid (2-1) in January.
In the knockout play-offs, they faced Italian heavyweights Inter Milan. The Yellow Horde dominated the first leg at home with a 3–1 win and followed it up with a clinical 2-1 victory at the San Siro, advancing 5-2 on aggregate.
Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Welcome
