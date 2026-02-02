Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Norwegian Super Team Welcome Portuguese Giants

Bodo/Glimt hope to continue their fairytale run in the UEFA Champions League as they welcome Sporting CP in the 1st leg of their round of 16 tie. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more

Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16
Bodo/Glimt will enter with a two goal advantage in the 2nd leg of the UCL 2025-26 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Italy on February 24, 2026. X/Bodo/Glimt
The ultimate fairytale continues at the Aspmyra Stadion as Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt, which has been a total surprise package, host Portuguese giants Sporting CP. The Super Team from the Arctic Circle has stunned Europe by eliminating Inter Milan in the playoffs and previously toppling giants like Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at home. Led by the prolific Jens Petter Hauge, Glimt hopes to use their fortress and freezing conditions to unsettle the Portuguese champions. Sporting, however, brings clinical efficiency and direct qualification pedigree. Despite missing the suspended Pedro Goncalves, the Lions rely on the devastating form of Luis Suarez to halt the Norwegian fairytale. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: How The Portuguese Side Reached Here?

Sporting CP secured direct qualification to the Round of 16 by finishing seventh in the league phase. They collected 16 points from eight matches, highlighted by a massive 3-1 win over Bayern Munich and a late 3-2 comeback against Athletic Club on the final matchday to clinch their spot.

Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Playing XIs

Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: How Bodo Got Here?

Bodo/Glimt's journey to the Round of 16 is a genuine giant-killer narrative. After a slow start in the league phase, they secured their knockout spot with stunning back-to-back victories against Manchester City (3–1) and Atlético Madrid (2-1) in January.

In the knockout play-offs, they faced Italian heavyweights Inter Milan. The Yellow Horde dominated the first leg at home with a 3–1 win and followed it up with a clinical 2-1 victory at the San Siro, advancing 5-2 on aggregate.

Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage. This is the start of our blog.

Published At:
