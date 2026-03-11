Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 1st ODI: BAN Opt To Field First In Dhaka - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz has opted to bowl against a new-look Pakistan team in the 1st ODI, to be played at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday

BAN vs PAK, X Photo
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl. Photo: BCB
Summary

Summary of this article

  • BAN take on PAK in the 1st ODI in Dhaka

  • Pakistan is led by Shaheen Afridi with new faces at the helm

  • Bangladesh aiming for a positive start after missing out on T20 WC action

Bangladesh and Pakistan renew their rivalry in the three-match One-Day International series starting from March 11, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The second and third games are scheduled to be played on March 13 and 15, respectively.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is leading the Pakistan side and will lead bunch of new members in the ODI squad, while Bangladesh will seek to make a strong comeback after failing to participate in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Captain Speak At The Toss

Shaheen Afridi: Actually, I would have loved to bat first on this track. Yeah, the reason is that for debutants, I don't want to put pressure on them batting second. So let them bat freely and we support them. I think for me, like, I'm really excited to see them in the nets and they perform really well for Pakistan and also whenever they play in domestic, they perform well. So as a team, we're excited to see them and they perform for Pakistan for a longer time. Yeah, of course, a winning start is always always important and as a captain, gives you more freedom. So I think, yeah, we just go with the flow and try to give our best. I feel 270, 280 will be a good target.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: Yeah, love to bowl first. Yes, definitely. I think that night time situation is coming and yes, we think about like that in the chase, we will very well play it and I think so. We have a very good bowling attack also. If we get early wicket in first 10 overs, definitely it will be better. Yeah, definitely. It's, I think, it's the greatest start and hopefully everybody's excited. And yes, yes, the qualify is the most important thing in the home series. Definitely, if we win, definitely it's a good moment for us. Yes, we have three fast bowlers, two spinners and the six batters.

How to watch the BAN vs PAK 1st ODI in India?

There is no live telecast of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Live Streaming of the matches will be available on Fancode.

