Mohammad Rizwan Left Stunned By Nahid Rana’s Brutal In-Swinger During BAN Vs PAK 1st Test - Watch

Summary of this article
Nahid Rana dismissed Mohammad Rizwan with a 147 kmph delivery
Rizwan scored 15 runs off 46 balls before falling to Rana on Day 5 of the Dhaka Test
Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 104 runs, with Nahid Rana finishing with career-best figures of 5/40
Nahid Rana produced one of the defining moments of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan with a sharp in-swinging delivery that dismissed Mohammad Rizwan on the final day in Dhaka.
The wicket came at a crucial stage of Pakistan’s chase and effectively pushed Bangladesh closer to a 104-run victory at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on May 12. Chasing 268 runs, Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 163, while Rana finished with career-best figures of 5/40.
Nahid Rana’s delivery to Rizwan changes the game
Pakistan were still attempting to rebuild their innings when Rana returned for another spell after tea. Rizwan and Saud Shakeel had started to steady the chase with a careful partnership after Pakistan slipped to 121/5. Bangladesh needed another breakthrough, and Rana delivered immediately.
On the second ball of the 47th over, the pacer bowled a fast delivery clocked around 147 kmph that angled in sharply after pitching. Rizwan moved across and initially appeared to leave the ball, but the late movement beat his judgement completely. The ball crashed into the top of middle stump, ending Rizwan’s stay at 15 off 46 deliveries.
The dismissal sparked loud celebrations from the Bangladesh players, while bowling coach Shaun Tait was also seen reacting positively to the delivery from the dressing room. Rizwan’s wicket proved significant because Pakistan lost control of the chase immediately after his departure.
Rana continued the spell by removing Noman Ali soon after and later dismissed Shaheen Shah Afridi to complete his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. His burst after tea turned the match decisively in Bangladesh’s favour.
Bangladesh take 1-0 lead in the series
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh declared their second innings at 240/9 after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 87. Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 24, helping Bangladesh set Pakistan a target of 268 runs. Pakistan’s bowlers Hasan Ali and Noman Ali picked up three wickets each.
Pakistan’s chase started poorly after Imam-ul-Haq fell for 2. Debutant Abdullah Fazal fought back with 66, while Azan Awais added 15 after scoring a century in the first innings. However, Bangladesh’s bowlers maintained steady pressure throughout the innings.
Taskin Ahmed claimed two wickets, while Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan provided support from the other end. Bangladesh had earlier posted 413 in the first innings before bowling Pakistan out for 386 to secure a 27-run lead. The second Test between the two teams will begin in Sylhet on Saturday.