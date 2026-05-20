BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh Three Wickets Away From Series Win Against Pakistan

BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh Eye Series Win As Pakistan Face Mammoth Chase. X/BCBTigers

Hello and welcome to the fifth and final day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. With a massive 327-run target in front of them, Pakistan's chase has wobbled with Mohammad Rizwan standing in the way of Bangladesh. The wicketkeeper-batter is batting on 75 as the hosts are three wickets away from sealing a famous series victory over their Asian neighbours. Follow the play-by-play updates from day 5 of the second Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, right here on Wednesday, May 20, 2026

LIVE UPDATES

20 May 2026, 09:58:04 am IST Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: PAK 232 & 323/7 (87.4) Taskin Ahmed charges in with rhythm and pace, angling one into the corridor of uncertainty. It straightens just enough after pitching, forcing Mohammad Rizwan to play. He pokes at it tentatively, only for the ball to whistle past the outside edge, beaten all ends up, and still no run.

20 May 2026, 09:31:09 am IST Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Start Delayed We have a delayed start in Sylhet. The early morning rain has left some wet patches in the Sylhet cricket stadium with the groundsmen making it ready to play. We will start in twenty minutes from now.

20 May 2026, 09:08:47 am IST Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: PAK Batting Coach Offers Hope “There is hope, of course,” Pakistan batting coach Asad Shafiq said. “The way our batting unit performed today gives us confidence. There are 121 runs left and Rizwan is batting really well. ... If another partnership develops and goes long, we have a chance.”