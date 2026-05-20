BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh Three Wickets Away From Series Win Against Pakistan

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: PAK 232 & 323/7 (87.4)
Taskin Ahmed charges in with rhythm and pace, angling one into the corridor of uncertainty. It straightens just enough after pitching, forcing Mohammad Rizwan to play. He pokes at it tentatively, only for the ball to whistle past the outside edge, beaten all ends up, and still no run.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Start Delayed
We have a delayed start in Sylhet. The early morning rain has left some wet patches in the Sylhet cricket stadium with the groundsmen making it ready to play. We will start in twenty minutes from now.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: PAK Batting Coach Offers Hope
“There is hope, of course,” Pakistan batting coach Asad Shafiq said. “The way our batting unit performed today gives us confidence. There are 121 runs left and Rizwan is batting really well. ... If another partnership develops and goes long, we have a chance.”
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: PAK Need 121 Runs, BAN Require Three Wickets
Equation is simple on the fifth and final day of the 2nd BAN vs PAK Test - Bangladesh require three wickets to seal victory whereas Pakistan need 121 runs to level the Test series.