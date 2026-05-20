RR Vs LSG, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Sooryavanshi raised the tally of his sixes to 53 this season and needs seven more big hits to break Chris Gayle’s 14-year-old IPL record of 59 sixes. Sooryavanshi could have been run-out in the 90s when Mohsin Khan couldn’t hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end from close range before the fast bowler had the youngster caught at long-on in the 14th over.