LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami Vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - Who Will Win The One-On-One Battle?

Summary of this article
Lucknow welcome Rajasthan in match number 32 of IPL 2026 today
Both the teams are on a winless run
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vs Mohammed Shami will be an individual battle to watch out for
The 2026 Indian Premier League action is heating up with each passing day and today, in match number 32, the Lucknow Super Giants welcome the Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium. It will be a crucial clash for both the teams, who have lost back-to-back games on the trot.
Rishabh Pant’s side is desperate for their first home win of the season, which will also feel like a welcome win for them, given the fact that they have lost back-to-back three games in a row.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are winless in their last two games.
While there will be a lot of interesting individual battles in the match, the most electrifying contest of the night will be between veteran Indian seamer Mohammed Shami and Rajasthan's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Mohammed Shami might come with a big reputation but as we have seen before, no name is too big for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has been on absolute fire in this IPL edition and he is a top contender for the Orange Cap.
The teenager is currently sitting 5th in the list of most runs in IPL 2026 with a total of 246 runs at a daunting strike rate of 230+. He is a major reason behind Rajasthan's positive run in the opening 2 weeks of the season.
On the flip side is Mohammed Shami, who was traded from the Sunrisers Hyderabad to LSG for an amount of INR 10 crores. He brings in a plethora of experience with him but the 2026 IPL hasn't been kind to him.
From LSG's first 6 matches, Shami has collected only 5 wickets, but most importantly, his economy rate has been a major issue.
Shami's best performance had come against his former franchise SRH as he registered figures of 2/9 but since then, he has conceded 149 runs in Lucknow's next 4 matches.
He famously dismantled the Sunrisers’ top order earlier this month and that remains the only good bowling performance by Shami.
For Shami, the objective will be simple and that will be to use his experience and find a way to get Sooryavanshi out before the latter settles in.
The 15-year-old has smacked 20 sixes this season and has been particularly impressive in the first 6 overs.
Sooryavanshi has previously thrashed Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah when Rajasthan had defeated Mumbai a few weeks ago and that's why the teenager should be able to get the better of Mohammed Shami.
What time does the LSG vs. RR match start?
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST tonight, April 22, 2026.
Where is the match being played?
The game will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
What is the head-to-head record between these two teams?
The Rajasthan Royals lead 4-2 in their 6 total meetings. However, LSG won the most recent encounter in 2025 by a narrow 2-run margin.