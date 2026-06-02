Lionel Messi Statue Removed: Kolkata's Giant Landmark Dismantled Amid Structural Safety Concerns

Kolkata’s 70-foot Messi statue was removed on June 1, 2026, due to structural instability
PWD authorities ordered the removal to prevent potential collapse risks ahead of the monsoon
The statue is currently in storage pending a decision on a safer relocation site
A giant tribute to football legend Lionel Messi has been removed from its prominent location in Kolkata’s Lake Town area. The 70-foot-tall statue, which had become a landmark for fans of the Argentine superstar, was dismantled on Monday, June 1, 2026, following mounting concerns regarding its structural integrity and public safety.
The decision to remove the monument came after local residents alerted authorities to a disturbing sight: the massive structure was visibly swaying during periods of strong wind. Upon inspection, Public Works Department (PWD) officials and technical contractors identified critical flaws, noting that the foundation bolts were compromised and the statue’s balance was fundamentally unstable.
With the monsoon season approaching, officials determined that the risk of a potential collapse—which could have posed a significant danger to nearby commuters and pedestrians—was too high to ignore.
A complex removal operation, involving hydraulic cranes, heavy-duty cables, and strategic scaffolding, was conducted to lower the fibreglass figure from its 20-foot concrete plinth without sustaining further damage.
The statue has since been transported to a PWD warehouse in Baguiati, where it will remain in safe custody while the state government deliberates on its future.
Unveiled just last December during Messi's GOAT Tour of India, the statue was originally commissioned by the Sreebhumi Sporting Club. While its presence in Lake Town sparked both admiration and debate over its design, its removal marks an anticlimactic end to its time in the public eye.
As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding a new location, with speculation suggesting it may eventually be relocated to a more stable site like Eco Park or Rabindra Sarobar once safety protocols are fully addressed.