Brazil 6-2 Panama, International Friendly: Rayan Hits Worldie As Selecao Gear Up For World Cup Opener
Vinicius Jr, Casemiro and Rayan hit a worldie as Brazil warmed up for the World Cup 2026 opening game against Egypt in style with a 6-2 victory over South American rivals, Panama at the Maracana on Sunday, May 31. The Selecao had a host of top stars present in the line-up barring a few including Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel and Marquinhos who were away with club duty as Carlo Ancelotti's men turned up the heat on their opponents. Bournemouth star Rayan hit a superb goal which saw him lob over the Panama goalie as the forward stamped his authority in the friendly match. Ancelotti's men will Mohamed Salah's side on the 6th. The match will take place at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.
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