Brazil 6-2 Panama, International Friendly: Rayan Hits Worldie As Selecao Gear Up For World Cup Opener

Vinicius Jr, Casemiro and Rayan hit a worldie as Brazil warmed up for the World Cup 2026 opening game against Egypt in style with a 6-2 victory over South American rivals, Panama at the Maracana on Sunday, May 31. The Selecao had a host of top stars present in the line-up barring a few including Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel and Marquinhos who were away with club duty as Carlo Ancelotti's men turned up the heat on their opponents. Bournemouth star Rayan hit a superb goal which saw him lob over the Panama goalie as the forward stamped his authority in the friendly match. Ancelotti's men will Mohamed Salah's side on the 6th. The match will take place at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

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FIFA International Friendly: Brazil vs Panama
Brazil's Lucas Paqueta, center and teammates celebrate their team's 6-2 victory over Panama at the end of a friendly soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
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FIFA International Friendly: Panama vs Brazil
Players of Panama leave the field at the end of a friendly soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Brazil vs Panama
Panama's Carlos Harvey celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Brazil during a friendly soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Panama vs Brazil
Brazil's Danilo Santos, left, scores his side's sixth goal during a friendly soccer match against Panama in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Brazil vs Panama
Brazil's Igor Thiago celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal from the penalty spot during a friendly soccer match against Panama in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Panama vs Brazil
Brazil's Rayan celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Panama during a friendly soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Brazil vs Panama
Brazil's Vinicius Junior controls the ball during a friendly soccer match against Panama in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Panama vs Brazil
Brazil's Casemiro, right, celebrates with teammate Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's second goal against Panama during a friendly soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Brazil Panama Soccer
Panama's Michael Murillo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Brazil during a friendly soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
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Panama Brazil Soccer
Brazil's Vinicius Junior, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Panama during a friendly soccer match in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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