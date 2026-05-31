IPL 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did RCB Earn For Winning Indian Premier League Title?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defended their Indian Premier League title with a win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. See how much RCB and GT received in prize money

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli talks to umpire after he was given out which was later reversed by third umpire during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, May 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki