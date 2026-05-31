IPL 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did RCB Earn For Winning Indian Premier League Title?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final
RCB received INR 20 crore in prize money, matching last year’s winners’ payout
See the full prize money breakdown for IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru became only the third team to defend their Indian Premier League title after beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
A three-wicket haul from Rasikh Salam restricted GT to a meagre total of 155/8. A fiery start provided by Venkatesh Iyer (32 off 16) put RCB in control of the chase, and Virat Kohli took them over the line with an unbeaten 75-run knock.
As a result, RCB lifted the IPL trophy for back-to-back years, becoming only the third team after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to achieve this feat. Other than the trophy, RCB were awarded INR 20 crore in prize money. GT, the runners-up, were awarded INR 13 crore.
This is similar to last year’s prize-money distribution, in which RCB were awarded INR 20 crore, and runners-up Punjab Kings bagged INR 12.5 crore.
Complete Breakdown of IPL 2026 Prize Money
As per media reports, the BCCI has prepared a total prize pot of INR 46.5 crore for IPL 2026. This is the complete breakdown of the prize money:
Champions (RCB): INR 20 crore
Runners-up (GT): INR 13 crore
Qualifier 2 loser (RR): INR 7 crore
Eliminator loser (SRH): INR 6.5 crore
Other than this, the Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners will be given INR 10 lakh each. The Emerging Player of the Season will be awarded INR 20 lakh, and the MVP award winner will be given INR 10 lakh.
The prize money on offer demonstrates the riches of the Indian Premier League, which is, by some margin, the richest franchise league in the world. For reference, the winner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 was awarded USD 500,000 (around INR 4.75 crore).