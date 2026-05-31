IPL 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did RCB Earn For Winning Indian Premier League Title?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru defended their Indian Premier League title with a win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. See how much RCB and GT received in prize money

Indian Premier League 2026 winners prize money details
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli talks to umpire after he was given out which was later reversed by third umpire during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, May 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final

  • RCB received INR 20 crore in prize money, matching last year’s winners’ payout

  • See the full prize money breakdown for IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became only the third team to defend their Indian Premier League title after beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

A three-wicket haul from Rasikh Salam restricted GT to a meagre total of 155/8. A fiery start provided by Venkatesh Iyer (32 off 16) put RCB in control of the chase, and Virat Kohli took them over the line with an unbeaten 75-run knock.

As a result, RCB lifted the IPL trophy for back-to-back years, becoming only the third team after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to achieve this feat. Other than the trophy, RCB were awarded INR 20 crore in prize money. GT, the runners-up, were awarded INR 13 crore.

This is similar to last year’s prize-money distribution, in which RCB were awarded INR 20 crore, and runners-up Punjab Kings bagged INR 12.5 crore.

Also Read: GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 Final Match Report

Complete Breakdown of IPL 2026 Prize Money

As per media reports, the BCCI has prepared a total prize pot of INR 46.5 crore for IPL 2026. This is the complete breakdown of the prize money:

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar, left, Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill, right, and commentator Ravi Shastri wait for the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala. - AP Photo
A laser show lights up the sky during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

  • Champions (RCB): INR 20 crore

  • Runners-up (GT): INR 13 crore

  • Qualifier 2 loser (RR): INR 7 crore

  • Eliminator loser (SRH): INR 6.5 crore

Other than this, the Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners will be given INR 10 lakh each. The Emerging Player of the Season will be awarded INR 20 lakh, and the MVP award winner will be given INR 10 lakh.

The prize money on offer demonstrates the riches of the Indian Premier League, which is, by some margin, the richest franchise league in the world. For reference, the winner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 was awarded USD 500,000 (around INR 4.75 crore).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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