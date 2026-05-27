RCB Vs GT, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Qualifier 1

Rajat Patidar blasted an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls as RCB posted 254/5, their highest-ever IPL playoff total
Jacob Duffy starred with the ball for RCB, taking 3/39 during Gujarat Titans’ chase of 255
RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Dharamsala to qualify for the IPL 2026 final
Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final with a commanding 92-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Batting first after winning the toss, RCB produced one of the greatest playoff batting performances in IPL history, piling up a massive 254/5 in 20 overs.
Virat Kohli gave Bengaluru a blazing start with 43 off 25 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal chipped in aggressively during the powerplay. However, it was skipper Rajat Patidar who completely shifted the momentum with a breathtaking counterattack in the middle overs.
Patidar smashed an unbeaten 93 off just 33 deliveries, hammering nine sixes and six boundaries at a strike rate above 280. Jitesh Sharma added late finishing touches as Gujarat Titans bowlers struggled throughout the innings. Jason Holder was the lone bright spot for GT, finishing with figures of 2/39 and dismissing both Kohli and Padikkal.
Chasing a daunting target of 255, Gujarat Titans lost Sai Sudharsan early in bizarre fashion after the left-hander hit wicket despite striking a boundary. Jacob Duffy provided the breakthrough and continued his excellent spell by removing key batters during the powerplay. Shubman Gill attempted to steady the innings, but wickets kept falling regularly as RCB maintained complete control.
Duffy ended with brilliant figures of 3/39, while Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya also chipped in with important wickets. Gujarat Titans were eventually bowled out for 162 in 18.4 overs, handing RCB a dominant win and a direct place in the IPL 2026 final. The victory also marked Bengaluru’s fifth appearance in an IPL final and strengthened hopes of finally ending their long wait for the title.
Player Of The Match - Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar delivered one of the finest knocks in IPL playoff history under immense pressure. Walking in after the powerplay, the RCB skipper completely dismantled the Gujarat Titans bowling attack with fearless strokeplay.
Patidar remained unbeaten on 93 off just 33 balls, smashing nine sixes and six boundaries. His aggressive innings ensured RCB crossed the 250-run mark, which ultimately proved too much for Gujarat Titans during the chase in Dharamsala.