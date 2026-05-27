RCB Vs GT, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Qualifier 1

Duffy ended with brilliant figures of 3/39, while Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya also chipped in with important wickets. Gujarat Titans were eventually bowled out for 162 in 18.4 overs, handing RCB a dominant win and a direct place in the IPL 2026 final. The victory also marked Bengaluru’s fifth appearance in an IPL final and strengthened hopes of finally ending their long wait for the title.