RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Playoff Match At Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, and commentator Ravi Shastri wait for the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

1/10 Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, back, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya near the trophy before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav





2/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters cheer for their team before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





3/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli walks out to bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





4/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia)





5/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Venkatesh Iyer bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





6/10 Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Venkatesh Iyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





7/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





8/10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, and batting partner Devdutt Padikkal celebrate scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





9/10 Groundsmen clean the pitch during a break in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





10/10 Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder, left, celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





