RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Playoff Match At Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium
Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday (May 26). Left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya came in place of Arshad Khan in the Titans' XI, while RCB replaced the West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd with New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy in their batting-first XI, and there was no Phil Salt in their team for the fixture. The teams have earned their extra bite of the final cherry by deservedly finishing in the top two in the league phase. RCB are the most consistent side this season and GT, the most improved one through the tournament.
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