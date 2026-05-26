RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Playoff Match At Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday (May 26). Left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya came in place of Arshad Khan in the Titans' XI, while RCB replaced the West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd with New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy in their batting-first XI, and there was no Phil Salt in their team for the fixture. The teams have earned their extra bite of the final cherry by deservedly finishing in the top two in the league phase. RCB are the most consistent side this season and GT, the most improved one through the tournament.

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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, and commentator Ravi Shastri wait for the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, back, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya near the trophy before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters cheer for their team before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli walks out to bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League 2026 Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia)
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Venkatesh Iyer
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Venkatesh Iyer bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill IPL
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Venkatesh Iyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Devdutt Padikkal IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, and batting partner Devdutt Padikkal celebrate scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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IPL 2026: RCB vs GT
Groundsmen clean the pitch during a break in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026
Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder, left, celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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