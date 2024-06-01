Krunal's journey in cricket began at a young age, as he represented the Baroda cricket team at various age-group levels. His consistent performances at the domestic level caught the attention of the selectors, and he made his debut for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians in 2016.

In his debut IPL season, Krunal scored 237 runs at a strike rate of 191.12 and also picked up 6 wickets, establishing himself as a valuable all-rounder for the team. In the 2017 IPL season, he was named the 'Man of the Match' in the final, helping Mumbai Indians secure the title.

In 2021, Krunal made his international debut for the Indian national team in an ODI against England, where he scored a record-breaking 58-ball 50, the fastest by an ODI debutant.

In the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Krunal was the leading run-scorer for the Baroda team, amassing 366 runs in 8 matches at an average of 45.75. He also took 11 wickets, showcasing his all-round abilities.