Lagaan To Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker, The Auteur Who Couldn’t Be

In fact, Gowariker directed Swades, one of Khan’s most restrained and luminous performances. That year, the Best Actor award went to Saif Ali Khan for Hum Tum (2004)—Sharmila Tagore was accused of influencing the jury's decision to give the award to her son. Even in 2007, SRK’s iconic turn as coach Kabir Khan in Chak De! lost out to Southern superstar Prakash Raj for Kanchivaram. So, one can’t help but wonder: in awarding Khan this year, was Gowariker correcting an old wrong—perhaps his own snubbed legacy wrapped in Khan’s overdue recognition—or was he covering some other dishonourable decisions?