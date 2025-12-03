Jean-Luc Godard Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Firepower Of Cinema’s Maverick

In the years leading up to 1968, Godard had already begun to abandon the flirtatious cinephilia of his early period for something angrier. That decade marked Godard’s political second birth. His so-called Maoist turn was really an anti-imperialist pivot, a furious attempt to prise cinema away from the soft power machinery of the West. But nothing prepared audiences for the moment when a coalition of filmmakers (including Godard and François Truffaut) shut down the Cannes Film Festival as a protest in solidarity with striking workers and students. Cinema, he insisted, could not go on as if the world weren’t on fire. And nothing captures this better than his turn towards Palestine, which brought on accusations of anti-Semitism. He would later clarify that his criticism of Zionist zeal had nothing to do with something as heinous as anti-Semitism.