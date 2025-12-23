Section 163 Imposed in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong Amid Violent Protests

Violence erupted after protesters demanding eviction of alleged encroachers set fire to the house of the KAAC Chief Executive Member, leading to clashes with security forces.

Outlook News Desk
assam protest congress worker death
tear gas shelling at a protest (representative image) Photo: PTI
  • Authorities imposed Section 163 of the BNSS in West Karbi Anglong from December 22, 2025, to curb unrest, banning gatherings, night movement and public protests.

  • Three protesters and several security personnel were injured, prompting the deployment of additional forces as senior state officials reviewed the situation.

As tensions escalated in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed to maintain public order and peace.

A prohibitory order issued by the District Magistrate of Karbi Anglong, Nirola Phangchopi, enforced Section 163 of the BNSS from December 22, 2025, until further notice to prevent “anti-social elements” from triggering ethnic or communal disturbances and to safeguard public life and property.

The order strictly prohibits the assembly of five or more people and imposes a complete restriction on the movement of people and private vehicles from 5.00 pm to 6.00 am. It also bans rallies, picketing, "Mashal" (torch) processions and dharnas in public places. Carrying firearms or bursting firecrackers is prohibited, as are inflammatory or anti-national speeches, posters and wall writing. The use of loudspeakers or microphones without prior permission is not allowed. Police, military personnel and officials on duty are exempt from movement restrictions, while people facing medical emergencies are permitted to move.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma - X/@himantabiswa
Assam On High Alert After Fresh Unrest In Bangladesh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

BY Outlook News Desk

Education and government functioning


Schools, colleges, universities (for examinations) and government and private offices will continue to function as usual.

Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu and Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh reached the site to assess the situation.

The escalation followed protests by groups staging sit-in demonstrations demanding the eviction of illegal encroachers from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the hilly district. During the unrest, protesters set fire to the house of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The incident took place in the Dongkamukam area near Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district.

At least three protesters and a few security personnel were injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Protesters allegedly pelted stones and attacked personnel, forcing police to resort to blank firing to bring the situation under control.

A senior police official said additional security personnel have been deployed to stabilise the area.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IGP (Law and Order), told ANI, "We are mobilising extra forces to bring the situation to normalcy. The mob also set ablaze the residence of the CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. Some security personnel got minor injuries, and we are collecting the data."

According to reports, the situation turned violent after police on Monday morning detained a few protesters, following which a large number of local residents blocked roads, marched towards Dongkamukam and set fire to the ancestral residence of KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang.

Separately, a mob damaged several houses, a school bus and other structures in a basti area near Dongkamukam. Senior police officials have since rushed to the spot.

The protests stem from a long-standing demand for the eviction of settlers from PGR and VGR lands. While the KAAC issued eviction notices in February 2024, the process has been stalled after a petition was filed in the Gauhati High Court, citing concerns over contempt of court. More details are awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)

