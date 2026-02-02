Santosh Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals Preview: Bengal Against Services; Punjab Face TN; Hosts Assam Take On Kerala

The mighty Bengal side entered the quarter-finals with an unbeaten record and as heavy favorites. In Silapathar, host state Assam will faces stiff competition against a strong Kerala side. Here is the entire preview of the 2025-26 Santosh Trophy edition

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Santosh Trophy 2025-26 QF preview
Players and coaches pose with the trophy ahead of the Santosh Trophy final between West Bengal and Kerala. Photo: AIFF Media
  • Santosh Trophy 2025-26 reaches the quarter-final stage

  • 33-time champions West Bengal will lock horns with Services

  • Hosts Assam face Kerala; Punjab up against Tamil Nadu

The 79th National Football Championship, the Santosh Trophy 2025–26 edition enters the crunch phase now with a number of exciting quarter-final fixtures lined-up on Tuesday, February 3 in the scenic state of Assam.

Record 33-time champions West Bengal will take on Services, who secured their spot after a dramatic 1-0 win over Kerala in their final group game.

The mighty Bengal side enter the quarter-finals with an unbeaten record and as heavy favorites. In Silapathar, host state Assam will faces stiff competition against a strong Kerala side.

While Kerala did finish their Group B campaign at the summit, they had a break in momentum in their most recent game against Services. The Keralites will also be missing their dynamic attacker Muhammed Ashar due to a red card.

In a battle between North and South, Punjab will lock horns with another formidable team Tamil Nadu.

The North Indians are coming on the back of a massive 5-2 victory over Odisha and they are heavy favourites to reach the last 4 stage.

Last but not the least, Rajasthan, who finished as Group A winners in the previous round, face a veteran Railways team that has been decent enough in the tournament so far.

Santosh Trophy 2025-26: Quarterfinal Matchups

09:00 IST: Railways vs. Rajasthan (Dhakuakhana)

09:00 IST: Tamil Nadu vs. Punjab (Silapathar)

14:00 IST: West Bengal vs. Services (Dhakuakhana)

14:00 IST: Kerala vs. Assam (Silapathar)

Santosh Trophy 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Live?

The knockout matches will be live streamed live on the FIFA+ app/website with two 9:00AM and 2:00 PM kick-offs.

Tags

