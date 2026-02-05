Kerala 4-0 Punjab Highlights, Santosh Trophy Semi-Final: Riyas Nets Brace As KER Cruise To Final

Punjab vs Kerala Highlights, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the semi-final match at Dhakuakhana Football Stadium, as Kerala beat Punjab 4-0 on February 5, 2026

Punjab vs Kerala live score Santosh Trophy 2026 semi-final
Kerala football players celebrate after beating Assam in the Santosh Trophy 2026 quarter-final. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
Catch the highlights of the Santosh Trophy 2026 semi-final between Punjab and Kerala at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in Assam, on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Kerala sealed their place in the final for the second year running with a dominant 4-0 win over Punjab. Muhammad Ajsal got the breakthrough in the 15th minute with a thumping header, and Muhammad Riyas doubled the lead in the 34th minute. Viknesh M scored again before half-time to put Kerala three goals up. Despite the tempo dropping a bit, Kerala added a fourth late on, with Riyas getting his second. Kerala will now face Services in the final. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Punjab vs Kerala football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Welcome!

Good afternoon, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the second semi-final of the Santosh Trophy. The first semi-final between Services and Railways kicked off prematurely, and the winner of that contest will be waiting for our victors here. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they take place.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Match Details

  • Fixture: Punjab vs Kerala

  • Series: Santosh Trophy 2026 semi-final

  • Venue: Dhakuakhana Football Stadium, Assam

  • Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: FIFA+

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Last Match

The last time these two sides met was on January 22 in Santosh Trophy, with Kerala beating Punjab 3-1, coming from a goal down with three second-half goals.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Other SF

In the first semi-final, Services have defeated Railways 2-0, with Abhishekh Powar netting a brace. This means that the winner of the Punjab vs Kerala match will face Services in the final on February 8.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: KO | PFA 0-0 KER

Referee Aditya Purkayastha blows his whistle, and Kerala get the second semi-final underway. The stadium is starting to fill up as we expect a closely fought contest.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 6' PFA 0-0 KER

Arjun V wins a free-kick some 25 yards from goal. The Kerala forward steps up to take the set-piece, playing a low pass towards the first man. The ball eventually makes its way to Viknesh, but his shot is a bit awry and doesn't trouble the goalkeeper.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 15' PFA 0-1 KER

Muhammad Ajsal heads Kerala ahead!! A brilliant ball in from the corner by Arjun towards the far post. The Punjab defence is caught napping, and Ajsal outjumps his marker to head it in for his fifth goal of the tournament.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 30' PFA 0-1 KER

With half an hour of football played, it is time for the first drinks break. Kerala have maintained the pressure on Punjab's box, with the defenders barely hanging on to the one-goal deficit.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 34' PFA 0-2 KER

Another brilliant finish, and Kerala double their lead. It's a low corner from the left, and the ball is played to Muhammed Riyas, who shoots and finds the bottom corner with nerves of steel. No chance for the goalkeeper.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 45' PFA 0-3 KER

What a lethal counter-attack from Kerala! They win the ball at the half-way line, and Ajsal runs down the left flank. He loses the ball, but it falls to the feet of Viknesh M, who fires a rocket shot that flies past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: HT | PFA 0-3 KER

It has been a dominant first half from Kerala, who have had three goals – and could have had more – against Punjab. Three different goalscorers as well. A long second half awaits Punjab.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 2nd Half | PFA 0-3 KER

Both sets of players are out on the field. One change for Kerala at the break, while Punjab make a double substitution. The referee gets the second half underway, with Punjab having a mountain to climb.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 60' PFA 0-3 KER

An hour of football has been played in Assam, and it has been one-way attack from Kerala. They have dictated the tempo of the game, with most of the match being played in Punjab's half. Riyas is the latest one with a chance, but he can't connect with the ball on the turn despite being just five yards away from goal.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 72' PFA 0-3 KER

Despite Kerala taking their foot off the gas, they are still dangerous every time they go forward. Viknesh does well to hold on to the ball before crossing it back towards the far post. A Kerala forward tries to get at the end of it, but Jaskaranvir holds on to the ball.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 73' PFA 0-3 KER

Massive call from the referee, who shows a red card to Harjit for clattering into the back of an opponent. A bit harsh, but this pretty much ends any hope for a Punjab comeback.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 83' PFA 0-4 KER

Brilliant finish from Riyas – his second of the match – and it's game set, match for Kerala. Horrible from Punjab, who lose the ball in their own half. Sajeesh runs with the ball and then lays it off for Riyash on a platter, who finds the far corner with a composed finish.

Punjab vs Kerala Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: FT |  PFA 0-4 KER

The referee blows the final whistle, and we have our second finalist of the Santosh Trophy – Kerala. Punjab simply failed to turn up today, and Kerala dominated from the get go. Riyas will be the hero, scoring twice, with Ajsal and Viknesh M netting the other goals.

