East Bengal 1-2 Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League: Tachikawa Completes Comeback Win For Men Of Steel

East Bengal led at the break through Edmund Lalrindika against Jamshedpur FC
Stephen Eze headed Jamshedpur level just after the hour from a Nikola Stojanovic corner
Substitute Rei Tachikawa struck in the 87th minute with a sublime curling finish
Jamshedpur FC came from a goal behind to seal a 2-1 win over East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday. Substitute Rei Tachikawa’s 87th-minute curling effort sealed a third straight win for the Men of Steel, firing them to the top of the league.
East Bengal started on the front foot, with Jay Gupta almost putting the Red and Gold Brigade ahead in the third minute, heading over from Miguel Figueira’s set-piece delivery. The end-to-end action continued as Raphael Messi Bouli found the back of the net from Mohammed Sanan’s cross, but it was ruled out for offside.
The hosts took the lead in the 40th minute against the run of play as Biping Singh floated in a cross into the area. Edmund Lalrindika got past his marker before finding the bottom-left corner, beating Albino Gomes.
Both Figuera and Youssef Ezzejjari had the chance to double the lead soon after, but East Bengal took a slender lead into half-time.
Jamshedpur Come Back After Break
Jamshedpur put in a much-improved performance after the interval. Prabhsukhan Gill made two good saves to deny Bouli’s headed effort and Madih Talal’s free-kick. Stephen Eze finally got the equaliser after the hour mark, heading Nikola Stojanovic’s corner into the top-right corner.
There were chances for both sides to take the lead, with Gomes making a couple of good saves to keep his side in the game. It was substitute Rei Tachikawa who made the difference three minutes after coming on. After a good one-two with Talal, he found the top-right corner with a sublime curling effort that gave Gill no chance.
Jamshedpur then held off East Bengal’s late pressure to seal a vital win, maintaining their 100% record in the new season with nine points. They will host the newly promoted side, Inter Kashi, on March 6.
East Bengal, who dropped down to third with six points from three games, will welcome FC Goa to VYBK on March 5.