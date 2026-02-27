East Bengal 1-2 Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League: Tachikawa Completes Comeback Win For Men Of Steel

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC staged a second-half comeback to beat East Bengal 2-1, with substitute Rei Tachikawa curling home a late winner to move to the top of the league

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match report Indian Super League 2025-26 round 3
Jamshedpur FC players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against East Bengal on February 27, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • East Bengal led at the break through Edmund Lalrindika against Jamshedpur FC

  • Stephen Eze headed Jamshedpur level just after the hour from a Nikola Stojanovic corner

  • Substitute Rei Tachikawa struck in the 87th minute with a sublime curling finish

Jamshedpur FC came from a goal behind to seal a 2-1 win over East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday. Substitute Rei Tachikawa’s 87th-minute curling effort sealed a third straight win for the Men of Steel, firing them to the top of the league.

East Bengal started on the front foot, with Jay Gupta almost putting the Red and Gold Brigade ahead in the third minute, heading over from Miguel Figueira’s set-piece delivery. The end-to-end action continued as Raphael Messi Bouli found the back of the net from Mohammed Sanan’s cross, but it was ruled out for offside.

The hosts took the lead in the 40th minute against the run of play as Biping Singh floated in a cross into the area. Edmund Lalrindika got past his marker before finding the bottom-left corner, beating Albino Gomes.

Both Figuera and Youssef Ezzejjari had the chance to double the lead soon after, but East Bengal took a slender lead into half-time.

Jamshedpur Come Back After Break

Jamshedpur put in a much-improved performance after the interval. Prabhsukhan Gill made two good saves to deny Bouli’s headed effort and Madih Talal’s free-kick. Stephen Eze finally got the equaliser after the hour mark, heading Nikola Stojanovic’s corner into the top-right corner.

Related Content
Related Content

There were chances for both sides to take the lead, with Gomes making a couple of good saves to keep his side in the game. It was substitute Rei Tachikawa who made the difference three minutes after coming on. After a good one-two with Talal, he found the top-right corner with a sublime curling effort that gave Gill no chance.

Jamshedpur then held off East Bengal’s late pressure to seal a vital win, maintaining their 100% record in the new season with nine points. They will host the newly promoted side, Inter Kashi, on March 6.

East Bengal, who dropped down to third with six points from three games, will welcome FC Goa to VYBK on March 5.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Preview, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Need Massive Win For Semi-Finals Berth

  2. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast And What Will Happen If Match Gets Washed Out

  3. Lucknow Super Giants Launch New Jersey Ahead Of Indian Premier League 2026

  4. Fans Targeting Salman Agha's Family 'Very Shameful', Says Mirza Amid Pakistan's Dwindling T20 World Cup Hopes

  5. Sanju Samson Sixes: Awestruck Sunil Gavaskar Hails India Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  2. Police Detain Over 40 JNU Students During March Over Vemula Act, Cops Locked Campus Gate, Say Protesters

  3. Karnataka Discussion Over Rohith Vemula Bill

  4. The Memeification of Assault In The Epstein Files

  5. NCERT Textbook Row: SC Bans Book With Chapter On Corruption In Judiciary

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  2. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  3. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 