'Media Frames Iranian Women Through Western Feminism'

March 13, 2026, New York, New York, USA: A woman carries a sign that reads, "No More Forever Wars! Hands Off Iran!" at an Al Quds Day rally in Times Square marching to Herald Square to mark the last day of Ramadan and to protest the US-Israel war on Iran. Photo: Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

March 13, 2026, New York, New York, USA: A woman carries a sign that reads, "No More Forever Wars! Hands Off Iran!" at an Al Quds Day rally in Times Square marching to Herald Square to mark the last day of Ramadan and to protest the US-Israel war on Iran. Photo: Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire