Exclusive | Kiran Bedi On Delhi Gymkhana Club Notice: It Felt Like Being Evicted from Home

While the matter is before the courts, Kiran Bedi, former Indian Police Service officer, India’s first woman to join the officer ranks of the police service, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, was among the first to speak out publicly. She posted on X, calling the move “truly tragic” and urging that it be reconsidered. She tweeted: “This is unfortunate. It is truly tragic. (Hope the proposal is reconsidered) @arunjaitley got a new pool constructed during his life time. Some of the finest tennis matches have been played here. So much history, so many memories, and generations of sporting excellence are associated with this place. The Delhi Gymkhana Club is not just a property — it is part of our institutional and sporting heritage. Change may be necessary, but history and legacy deserve thoughtful preservation. We can plan to add something new there too…”