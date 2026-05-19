The Valley on the Rocks: Liquor War And The Politics Nobody Wants To Own

BJP Kashmir unit members in a scuffle with the police personnel after they took out a protest rally towards the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, against the operation of wine shops in the Kashmir Valley, demanding a complete ban on liquor sales, in Srinagar. Photo: PTI

BJP Kashmir unit members in a scuffle with the police personnel after they took out a protest rally towards the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, against the operation of wine shops in the Kashmir Valley, demanding a complete ban on liquor sales, in Srinagar. Photo: PTI