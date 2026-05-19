Ebola Outbreak Turns Deadly: 120 Killed, Over 300 Cases Reported

Summary of this article
Ebola outbreak in DR Congo’s Ituri province
Officials report 120 confirmed deaths in DR Congo, about 300 suspected cases in Ituri and North Kivu
Government announces opening of three new treatment centres and WHO sends experts to aid the response
At least 120 people have died due to the outbreak of a rare strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to officials, there are hundreds of suspected potential cases. Professionals expect the situation to escalate quickly, and the detection of more cases is likely in the coming weeks.
The government has announced the opening of three new treatment centres in eastern Ituri province to mitigate the effect. The World Health Organization (WHO) is sending experts to support the measures.
Delay in Detection Concerning
Health professionals said the outbreak was undetected for weeks because the wrong virus strain was sampled by earlier tests. “Because early tests looked for the wrong strain of Ebola, we got false negatives and lost weeks of response time,” Matthew M Kavanagh of Georgetown University was quoted saying by Associated Press. “We are playing catch-up against a very dangerous pathogen.”
The first death caused by the outbreak was recorded on April 24 in Bunia. However, causation due to Ebola was only confirmed on 14, specifically, the Bundibugyo strain was identified a day later.
Officials say that the delay led to the virus spreading across several areas, including Bunia, Goma, Mongbwalu, Butembo and Nyakunde.
Rising Cases and Spread
In Ituri and North Kivu, more than 300 cases were suspected. At least 120 deaths are confirmed in DR Congo. Additionally, one death and a suspected case was also found in neighbouring Uganda.
Experts forewarn that as surveillance improves, numbers could increase sharply.“I suspect that the number of cases is going to go up pretty dramatically,” Dr Craig Spencer, a public health expert and Ebola survivor, told AP.
No Approved Vaccine or Treatment
The Bundibugyo strain, a rare form of Ebola is causing the outbreak, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments.
The virus spreads through contact with bodily fluids and causes symptoms such as fever, headaches, muscle pain. Other symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.
Health workers say the lack of medicines is a major concern, although experimental treatments may become available soon.
Authorities are working toward limiting the outbreak. They have announced the opening of three new Ebola treatment centres. Moreover, WHO has deployed expert teams to aid the response. The government has increased surveillance in affected regions and is also conducting cross-border screenings in neighbouring countries.
An American doctor who was infected is being transferred for treatment, AP reported.
Seven Americans are being moved to Germany for monitoring, according to US health officials.
Fear and Humanitarian Challenges
As cases rise, residents in affected areas panic. A resident of Bunia, Noela Lumo told AP “I know the consequences of Ebola,” adding that she began making protective masks after news of the outbreak.
The region already faces a humanitarian crisis, with poor infrastructure and ongoing violence complicating the response. More than 270,000 people are displaced in Ituri alone.
This is the third recorded outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain since it was first identified in Uganda in 2007. Eastern Congo has experienced multiple Ebola outbreaks over the years, but officials warn that because of lack of vaccines and delay, this one is more concerning.
“The situation is quite worrying and is evolving pretty quickly,” a medical aid worker told the agency.