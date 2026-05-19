IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Obliges Fans With Chepauk Lap Of Honour After CSK's Last Home Game - In Pics

For the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Chennai Super Kings legend (CSK) and crowd heartthrob MS Dhoni arrived at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on a gameday, despite not being in the playing XI due to a calf strain. The occasion warranted it: this was the last home game of the season for CSK (against SunRisers Hyderabad on May 18). With no playoff match in Chennai and Dhoni's future increasingly unclear, speculation regarding his possible retirement reached fever pitch. The 44-year-old left people guessing and did not make the announcement when he was expected to. Instead, he briefly took the field for the team photograph during the innings break, and later joined his teammates in a lap of honour to thank the fans for their continued support.

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MS Dhoni Lap Of Honour
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni after losing the match and being eliminated from the tournament following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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IPL 2026: SRH vs CSK MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates takes selfies with his fans after the Indian Premier League cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates greets his fans after the Indian Premier League cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates greets his fans after the Indian Premier League cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League: CSK vs SRH MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates greets his fans after the Indian Premier League cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League: SRH vs CSK MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and teammates walk on the field acknowledging the crowd after losing the match and being eliminated from the tournament following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and teammates walk on the field acknowledging the crowd after losing the match and being eliminated from the tournament following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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