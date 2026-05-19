IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Obliges Fans With Chepauk Lap Of Honour After CSK's Last Home Game - In Pics
For the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Chennai Super Kings legend (CSK) and crowd heartthrob MS Dhoni arrived at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on a gameday, despite not being in the playing XI due to a calf strain. The occasion warranted it: this was the last home game of the season for CSK (against SunRisers Hyderabad on May 18). With no playoff match in Chennai and Dhoni's future increasingly unclear, speculation regarding his possible retirement reached fever pitch. The 44-year-old left people guessing and did not make the announcement when he was expected to. Instead, he briefly took the field for the team photograph during the innings break, and later joined his teammates in a lap of honour to thank the fans for their continued support.
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