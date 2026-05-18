MV Hondius Docks In Rotterdam After Deadly Hantavirus Ordeal | All Details Here

The Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, hit by a rare and deadly hantavirus outbreak, has arrived at its final destination in the Port of Rotterdam.
The vessel docked on the morning of May 18, concluding a troubled transatlantic voyage that drew the attention of international health authorities.
Final Berth and Quarantine Plans
The ship arrived at Pier 7 around 10:30 a.m. local time with only a skeleton crew of 25 members and two medical personnel on board, as all passengers disembarked in the Canary Islands earlier in May. Upon docking, the crew began disembarking under medical supervision to enter immediate quarantine measures.
According to port authorities and the ship's operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, a total of 27 individuals remain from the original voyage. The group consists of 17 Filipinos, four Dutch nationals, four Ukrainians, one Russian, and one Polish national.
While Dutch nationals and the medical staff will complete their quarantine at home, 23 non-Dutch crew members will stay in specially installed portable living units in the harbor for a mandatory six-week quarantine period. "The remaining crew and medical staff will disembark in a staggered approach, in close coordination with the cleaning process," the operator stated.
The Virus and Fatalities
The outbreak has so far resulted in three confirmed deaths: a Dutch couple and a German woman who were passengers on the vessel. The World Health Organization has reported at least 10 confirmed cases of hantavirus linked to the ship. A Canadian passenger has also provisionally tested positive.
Hantavirus is a group of viruses typically carried by rodents. The specific strain involved in this incident is the Andes virus, which is unique because it is one of the few hantaviruses that can, in rare instances, be transmitted from person to person. The virus causes Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a severe respiratory infection that can be fatal.
Decontamination
The MV Hondius departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, on an "Atlantic Odyssey" cruise. The first death occurred suddenly, leading to an international health alert as the ship attempted to find a port willing to accept it amid concerns of contagion.
With the docking now complete, the vessel will undergo a rigorous three-day decontamination process based on Dutch public health guidelines. Crew members involved in the cleaning will wear protective gear to avoid quarantine measures.
Despite the tragedy, Oceanwide Expeditions stated it does not foresee changes to future operations, with an Arctic cruise scheduled to depart from Iceland later this month.