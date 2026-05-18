IED Blast Kills Three, Including Tribal Chief, In Northwest Pakistan

Summary of this article
An IED blast in North Waziristan killed three people, including a prominent tribal chief and two others.
The explosion occurred when the vehicle carrying the tribal elder was hit in the troubled northwestern district.
Pakistani security forces have launched a search operation in the area as no group has claimed responsibility so far.
At least three people, including a tribal chief, were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Pakistan’s North Waziristan district on Sunday.
The blast targeted the vehicle of a local tribal elder in the volatile region near the Afghan border. The deceased included the tribal chief and two other occupants of the vehicle. Several others were reportedly injured in the powerful explosion.
North Waziristan has witnessed a resurgence of militant activity in recent years despite multiple military operations conducted by the Pakistani army. Security officials have reached the spot and initiated a search operation to track down the perpetrators. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
The incident highlights the continuing security challenges in Pakistan’s former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), where banned outfits and local rivalries frequently trigger such targeted attacks. Authorities have condemned the blast and assured strict action ag