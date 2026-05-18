CM Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates TTD on Achieving Near 90% Forest Cover in Tirumala Hills

Summary of this article
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated TTD for successfully increasing forest cover to nearly 90% in the Tirumala hills.
TTD’s sustained plantation drives, conservation measures, and protection efforts have transformed the ecologically sensitive area.
The achievement is being highlighted as a major success in balancing religious tourism with environmental sustainability in one of India’s most visited pilgrim centres.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for achieving nearly 90% forest cover in the Tirumala hills, describing it as a commendable environmental achievement.
Naidu lauded TTD’s consistent efforts in large-scale afforestation, protection of existing green cover, and implementation of strict conservation policies around the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple. He said the near 90% forest cover reflects the commitment of the temple administration towards ecological restoration and sustainable development.
TTD has been running extensive plantation programmes, rainwater harvesting, and anti-encroachment drives in the Tirumala region for several years. Officials credited the use of modern techniques, community participation, and strict enforcement of green norms for the significant increase in forest density.
The Chief Minister emphasised that protecting the environment around Tirumala is crucial not only for ecological balance but also for ensuring the long-term sanctity and beauty of the holy shrine, which attracts millions of devotees every year. He urged TTD to continue its green initiatives and set a benchmark for other religious institutions across the country.