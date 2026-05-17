Day In Pics: May 17, 2026

Police personnel conduct baton charge on a man protesting during an anti-encroachment drive on illegal lawyer chambers, conducted by Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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In this image posted on May 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Netherlands counterpart Rob Jetten during a visit to Afsluitdijk Dam, in Netherlands. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI
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People gather after a fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district. | Photo PTI
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In this image received on May 17, 2026, Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, 'Symi', carrying around 20,000 tonnes of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) arrives at Kandla Port in Gujarat's Kachchh district. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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In this image posted on May 17, 2026, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, centre, travels by train and interacts with passengers during her journey to Ajmer, Rajasthan. | Photo: @KumariDiya/X via PTI
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People wait in a queue before casting their votes in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) polls, in Kullu. | Photo: PTI
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Vehicles remain stranded in a traffic jam amid heavy tourist rush during the summer season, at Kufri, near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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People gather as the ceremonial palanquin procession of Lord Rudranath leaves for the temple from its winter abode at the 'Gopinath Temple', in Gopeshwar, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. | Photo: PTI
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Footballer girls from Dilwara village in Nasirabad of Ajmer district. | Photo: Handout via PTI