Day In Pics: May 17, 2026

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 17 2026

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Protest during an anti enroachment drive
Police personnel conduct baton charge on a man protesting during an anti-encroachment drive on illegal lawyer chambers, conducted by Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
1/8
PM Modi in Netherlands
In this image posted on May 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Netherlands counterpart Rob Jetten during a visit to Afsluitdijk Dam, in Netherlands. | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI
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2/8
Fire breaks out in coach of Rajdhani Express in MPs Ratlam
People gather after a fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district. | Photo PTI
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3/8
LPG tanker Symi
In this image received on May 17, 2026, Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, 'Symi', carrying around 20,000 tonnes of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) arrives at Kandla Port in Gujarat's Kachchh district. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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4/8
Diya Kumari travels in train
In this image posted on May 17, 2026, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, centre, travels by train and interacts with passengers during her journey to Ajmer, Rajasthan. | Photo: @KumariDiya/X via PTI
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5/8
ULBs polls in Kullu
People wait in a queue before casting their votes in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) polls, in Kullu. | Photo: PTI
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6/8
Traffic jam near Shimla
Vehicles remain stranded in a traffic jam amid heavy tourist rush during the summer season, at Kufri, near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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7/8
Religious procession of Lord Rudranath in Chamoli
People gather as the ceremonial palanquin procession of Lord Rudranath leaves for the temple from its winter abode at the 'Gopinath Temple', in Gopeshwar, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. | Photo: PTI
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8/8
Footballer girls from Ajmer
Footballer girls from Dilwara village in Nasirabad of Ajmer district. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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