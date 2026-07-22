Lakshya Sen Vs Yushi Tanaka LIVE Score, China Open 2026: Star Indian Shuttler Hunts For Round Of 16 Spot

Lakshya Sen Vs Yushi Tanaka LIVE Badminton Score, China Open 2026: Check real-time updates of the Sen vs Tanaka Round of 32 men's singles match of the China Open 2026 at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre in Changzhou

Welcome to our live coverage of the China Open 2026, where the men's singles opening round is set for a high-intensity showdown as India's star shuttler Lakshya Sen battles Japan's rising talent Yushi Tanaka at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre in Changzhou. With several of India's doubles pairs having already faced early exits, Sen holds the upper hand to spearhead the nation's singles campaign. He needs a sharp, disciplined performance under his coaching team's guidance. Conversely, the resilient Japanese challenger Tanaka must chase a statement victory to turn the tables following their previous encounter at the Australian Open. This crucial first-round clash sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the explosive attacking speed and agility of Lakshya Sen against the relentless retrieving and tactical composure of Yushi Tanaka. Meanwhile, other courts see fierce battles unfold as players fight to secure their pre-quarterfinal spots, meaning a single decisive smash or unforced error will instantly alter the tournament trajectories of both competitors. Follow Sen vs Tanaka live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Jul 2026, 07:29:11 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Indian Shuttler In Good Form Yushi Tanaka’s recent form on the BWF World Tour features notable deep runs and a high-profile title victory. The standout achievement of his season came at the Super 300 Swiss Open, where he clinched the men's singles crown with a commanding straight-game victory over Indonesia's Alwi Farhan. More recently, the Japanese shuttler displayed brilliant form at the Japan Open, stunning world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn en route to reaching the semi-finals before narrowly bowing out to compatriot Koki Watanabe. While he has suffered occasional early exits at events like the All England Open, his consistent quarter-final finishes at the Indonesia Open and strong tactical performances establish him as a dangerous contender on the tour.

22 Jul 2026, 07:16:05 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Struggling With Consistency Lakshya Sen’s recent form on the BWF World Tour has been a mix of deep tournament runs and early-round exits. The highlight of his season came with a stellar runner-up finish at the prestigious All England Open, where he scored impressive wins over top-tier opponents like Shi Yuqi and Li Shifeng before narrowly falling to Lin Chun-yi in the final. However, outside of that remarkable run, the Indian shuttler has experienced some inconsistency, suffering opening-round exits at events like the Indonesia Open and the recent Japan Open, while occasionally reaching the quarter-finals at tournaments such as the Thailand Open and Singapore Open.

22 Jul 2026, 07:05:24 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Live Streaming Details The China Open 2026 badminton matches will be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. However, details regarding the live telecast and TV channel for the China Open are not available.

22 Jul 2026, 06:55:46 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Yushi Tanaka Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Shuttlers Wait The highly anticipated men's singles opening round clash between India's Lakshya Sen and Japan's Yushi Tanaka at the China Open is scheduled to get underway from approximately 7:35 PM. Fans can expect an electrifying contest as both shuttlers take to the court at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre to fight for a crucial spot in the next round.