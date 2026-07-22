David Warner Pleads Guilty To Drink-Driving, Could Face Nine-Month Jail Term And Fine

David Warner pleaded guilty to a mid-range drink-driving charge in Sydney
Sentencing is set for August 18, with Warner admitting his actions were "reckless" and "foolish"
The plea has put his Sydney Thunder captaincy under scrutiny
Former Australia opener David Warner has pleaded guilty to a mid-range drink-driving offence, admitting responsibility for an incident that took place in Sydney on Easter Sunday earlier this year.
Warner did not appear in Waverley Local Court on Wednesday, where his lawyer, Bobby Hill, entered the guilty plea on his behalf. The matter has now been listed for sentencing on August 18.
According to court proceedings, Warner was stopped by police in Sydney's eastern suburbs on April 5 after pulling up short of a roadside random breath testing site. He was then taken to Maroubra Police Station for a secondary breath analysis, where he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.104, more than twice Australia's legal driving limit.
The 39-year-old had already indicated he would plead guilty when the case was first mentioned in May, with Hill saying Warner accepted full responsibility for his actions.
"He knows what he did was wrong," Hill said at the time. "He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber."
Hill said Warner had consumed three glasses of wine while visiting a friend's apartment before deciding to drive home.
BBC quoted Hill as saying: "It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the Lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate."
"His crime is, as I said, choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B."
Hill also told the court that Warner's final drink had been consumed just 11 minutes before he was stopped by police. He added that the former Australia batter was genuinely remorseful and would seek leniency during sentencing, while accepting that he should face the same legal consequences as any other citizen.
Warner now faces a minimum six-month driving disqualification. Under New South Wales law, the offence also carries a maximum fine of AUD 2,200 and a possible prison sentence of up to nine months.
The guilty plea has also raised uncertainty over Warner's leadership role with Sydney Thunder ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League season. Cricket NSW had previously described the allegations as "concerning" following his arrest and reiterated its commitment to promoting road safety.
"At Cricket NSW, we are strong advocates for safe driving, not drink-driving," Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon stated after Warner was charged in April.
Sydney Thunder, along with the Sydney Sixers and NSW Blues, is involved in a New South Wales government campaign aimed at discouraging drink-driving, adding further scrutiny to Warner's position as captain.
Warner was returning from the subcontinent at the time of the incident after leading Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.
The incident marks another off-field setback in Warner's career after his lifetime leadership ban, imposed following Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, was overturned in 2024. Soon after regaining eligibility to captain, he was appointed skipper of Sydney Thunder.
Having retired from international cricket in 2024, Warner continues to feature in franchise leagues around the world, including the Pakistan Super League and Australia's Big Bash League.
His sentencing on August 18 is expected to determine not only the legal consequences of the offence but could also influence his future leadership role with Sydney Thunder.