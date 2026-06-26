Why Gurgaon Runs On Illegal PGs: The Housing Crisis Behind The Sealing Drive

Gurgaon authorities sealed and demolished dozens of illegal PGs across DLF Phases 1–5 in June 2026 following High Court orders.
Average property prices rose 160% between 2019 and 2024, pricing out the workforce that fills its corporate towers.
The sealing drive has been paused until June 30 after public outcry, but with 5,099 properties under scrutiny across DLF phases, the displacement is far from over.
Residents across DLF Phase 3 in Gurgaon returned from their offices in late June to find their buildings sealed — locks on the doors, electricity disconnected, and security guards turning them away. Some had been living there for two years. Some had just paid security deposits of ₹1 to ₹1.5 lakh.
This is what the Gurgaon PG sealing drive looks like from the inside: not an enforcement action, but hundreds of young software professionals carrying luggage down stairwells and sitting on pavements. It is also a story that was years in the making — the logical outcome of a city that built itself into one of India's most expensive real estate markets while creating almost no formal infrastructure for the people who actually work there.
What Triggered The Gurgaon Sealing Drive?
The immediate trigger was a writ petition filed nearly two years ago by the DLF Residents' Welfare Association, citing illegal commercial activity, infrastructure strain, and structural violations in their residential colonies. The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued enforcement orders in February 2025. The Supreme Court stayed the action in April 2025 before referring it back to the High Court in November 2025. After hearing all parties, the High Court directed in May 2026 that the drive resume.
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) moved swiftly. A court-directed survey of nearly 5,100 properties across DLF Phases 1 to 5 identified more than 300 violations in Phase 3 alone. Among the most dramatic findings: a 72-room PG facility at one address, with 18 rooms per floor; a merged complex on Nathupur Road with 128 rooms; and one building approved for four families that had been carved into 45 rooms with attached toilets.
An unauthorised hotel and a hospital were also sealed. Enforcement teams backed by police and JCB machines moved in, and the drive has not stopped — though it was paused for a week after public outcry, with a June 30 deadline for voluntary vacating now in force.
Why Are So Many PGs Operating Illegally?
The answer is not criminal ingenuity. It is economics and a regulatory vacuum. Running a PG accommodation in a residential plot in Gurgaon requires approval to convert land use from residential to commercial, pay commercial tax rates, meet fire safety and structural norms, and register as a formal business. Almost none of the city's PG operators do this — because the cost and paperwork make it financially unviable, and because enforcement was, for years, non-existent.
Property owners found a simpler path: subdivide the plot, furnish the rooms, list on platforms like NoBroker or local WhatsApp groups, collect deposits, and operate. For a residential plot in DLF Phase 3, converting to a high-density PG operation could generate rental income many times higher than a standard residential let. The incentive was overwhelming. Tenants, arriving from other cities with limited time to vet accommodation, had no reliable way to verify legal status.
Why Can't Young Professionals Afford Regular Housing?
Because Gurgaon stopped building for them. Between 2019 and 2024, average property prices rose 160%, reaching ₹19,500 per sq ft. Rental prices have mirrored this: a 1RK apartment that cost ₹10,000 per month in 2022 now demands ₹20,000 or more. A family-sized 3BHK has jumped from ₹30,000–40,000 to ₹70,000–80,000 a month, according to Ghar.tv's rental market analysis.
The standard affordability rule — rent should not exceed 30% of take-home pay — means a person needs a CTC of at least ₹2 lakh per month to afford basic independent housing. Most entry-level and mid-level professionals in Gurgaon's tech and BPO sector earn considerably less.
A Nuvama report from mid-2026 noted that unless developers reorient towards mid-income housing, volumes will remain sluggish — but that reorientation has yet to materialise in any meaningful way.
How Big Is Gurgaon's Rental Economy?
No comprehensive figure exists for the PG market specifically, which is itself a symptom of the problem: most of it is informal, unregistered, and invisible to official statistics. What the DTCP's own survey has revealed is instructive: 5,099 properties under scrutiny across five DLF phases, over 300 violations in a single phase, and individual days of enforcement yielding over 200 sealed rooms.
If those densities are even partially representative of the broader city, the total number of people living in legally ambiguous PG accommodation runs to tens of thousands.
The formal rental yields in Gurgaon's prime zones run at 3.5–5% annually, according to a DLF report, making it one of the better yield markets in the NCR. But those yields are for legal, registered properties. Illegal PGs operated at far higher effective yields — essentially extracting commercial-scale returns from residential plots while paying residential utility rates, which is partly why resident welfare associations complained of infrastructure pressure in the first place.
Will More Areas Face Similar Action?
Authorities have explicitly said yes. DTCP officials warned during the DLF Phase 3 operations that illegal PGs, guest houses, clinics, gyms, salons, and commercial offices operating from residential premises across the city could face similar action. The enforcement mandate from the High Court covers DLF Phases 1 to 5 in their entirety, and the next court date is July 6.The harder question is what replaces what is being shut down.
The June 30 advisory asks displaced tenants to find alternative accommodation — but the sealing drive has not been accompanied by any state announcement on affordable rental housing, PG regulation reform, or tenant compensation for fraudulent deposits.
Young professionals who paid ₹1–1.5 lakh in deposits to now-sealed PGs are demanding legal action against owners who knowingly operated illegal facilities while pocketing security money they now refuse to return.
Gurgaon's PG economy did not grow because of lawless residents. It grew because a city that employs hundreds of thousands of young workers failed to provide them with legal, affordable places to live. The sealing drives address the symptom. The housing crisis that created the symptom remains entirely unaddressed.