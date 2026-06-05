Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Begins Sealing ‘Unauthorised’ Establishments In Hauz Khas Village

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun sealing unauthorised shops, restaurants, and commercial establishments in Hauz Khas Village and Saidulajab.
The drive follows multiple complaints regarding illegal constructions, traffic congestion, fire safety hazards, and commercial activity in residential zones.
MCD teams, along with police, conducted checks and sealed several properties operating without proper approvals or in violation of building norms.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday initiated a major sealing drive against unauthorised commercial establishments in the popular Hauz Khas Village and adjacent Saidulajab area in South Delhi.
MCD enforcement teams, supported by local police, carried out surprise inspections and sealed multiple shops, cafes, restaurants, and other commercial outlets running without valid permissions, trade licences, or in violation of building bylaws. Many properties were found to be operating in areas designated as residential.
The action was taken after repeated complaints from residents about severe traffic congestion, illegal parking, noise pollution, and safety risks in these once-quiet neighbourhoods that have turned into bustling commercial hubs.
MCD’s Position Senior MCD officials said the drive aims to enforce building regulations and restore order in the locality. They warned that more establishments will face sealing if found operating illegally. Notices have also been issued to property owners to either regularise their structures or face stricter action.
The sealing operation has caused concern among local business owners, many of whom have requested time to comply with rules. However, residents have largely welcomed the move, describing it as long overdue to reduce daily chaos and improve livability in the area.
This crackdown is part of a broader MCD campaign against unauthorised commercialisation in residential zones across Delhi. Similar actions are expected in other crowded markets and villages in the coming days.