MCD on Track to Clear Okhla Landfill by December: Delhi Mayor

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is on track to clear both legacy and fresh waste at the Okhla landfill site before December, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said on Wednesday

MCD on Track to Clear Okhla Landfill by December: Delhi Mayor
MCD on Track to Clear Okhla Landfill by December: Delhi Mayor

Speaking during an inspection of the Okhla landfill site, Wahi said processing of legacy waste was nearly complete and only about a week's work remained.

"The legacy waste has been almost remediated. Work has started on the fresh waste that is coming in," Wahi said.

The mayor expressed confidence that the site would be cleared before December and the civic body would achieve its target.

"After coming here I am satisfied that we are close to achieving our target. As you can see, 23 acres have already been freed from garbage," he said.

Officials said the target was to completely clear the site by December 2026.

During the inspection, officials reviewed waste-processing operations and discussed measures such as landscaping, plantation and site development after the land is reclaimed from garbage.

Officials suggested removing certain structures and directed authorities to create boundaries around designated areas and undertake plantation drives.

Thanking officials involved in the exercise, Wahi said the Delhi chief minister and the leadership are closely monitoring the progress.

The mayor said all concerned civic officers were working with dedication, and the entire machinery had been deployed for the task. "I would like to assure you that we will achieve this within the stipulated timeline," he asserted.

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