SC Refuses To Restore Friday Namaz At Bhojshala, Allocates Seperate Space To Muslims For Friday

Supreme Court ordered a separate space near Bhojshala for Friday namaz.
Existing arrangements at the disputed site will remain temporary.
ASI cannot implement structural changes without the Supreme Court's permission.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that a separate open area adjoining the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district be made available to Muslims for Friday prayers between 1 pm and 3 pm as it refused to pass interim order to permit Namaz at the site.
The court said the existing arrangement at the site would continue only as an interim measure and would remain subject to the final outcome of the pending petitions. It also indicated that it was willing to hear the case on a day-to-day basis to bring the long-running dispute to a resolution.
According to news agency PTI, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a batch of appeals challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s May 15 judgment declaring the Bhojshala complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.
The top court clarified that the arrangement permitting the Muslim side to offer prayers would remain temporary until the case is finally decided.
It also restrained the Archaeological Survey of India from implementing any structural changes at the disputed site without prior approval from the Supreme Court. The bench directed that if the ASI undertakes any alterations, “they shall not be given effect to without its permission.”
Describing the matter as highly sensitive, the bench urged all parties to exercise caution while making submissions before the court.
“These are very sensitive matters. What is being said in court can unnecessarily create controversies or send wrong impression. We have to be very careful about every expression used,” the bench reportedly observed.
According to PTI, the court also took note of the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order and the state government’s difficulties in maintaining law and order at the site.
“This is the first time that the issue relating to the interim arrangement is coming before us. The high court’s order and the helplessness of the State in maintaining law and order are also being taken note of. Our view is that whatever arrangement is presently in place, the matter can be listed before an appropriate bench within 10 to 15 days,” the bench said.
The matter was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Monday by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the Muslim appellants.
They sought an urgent hearing of the petitions challenging the High Court’s ruling. The Chief Justice asked them to remove the procedural defects in the appeals and assured that the matter would be listed at the earliest.