Supreme Court Considers 24/7 Protocol for Cases Involving Life and Liberty

Maheravish Rein, an advocate at the apex court filed the petition which was heard by a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. According to the report, the plea cited rising instances of sudden executive actions during non-working hours. Nocturnal detentions, dawn bulldozing activities and weekend expulsions necessitate continuous constitutional protection which prompted Rein to argue that courts cannot afford to shut their doors entirely given these credible reports of executive action at odd hours.