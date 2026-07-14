India Supports UN Membership For Palestine, Reaffirms Two-State Solution At Donor Meeting

India's Historical Stance On Palestine

India's support for the Palestinian cause is an integral part of the nation's foreign policy, according to the Representative Office of India in Ramallah. In 1974, India became the first non-Arab State to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. In 1988, India became one of the first countries to recognise the Palestinian State. In 1996, India opened its Representative Office in Gaza, which was later shifted to Ramallah in 2003.