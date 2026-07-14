India Supports UN Membership For Palestine, Reaffirms Two-State Solution At Donor Meeting

India reaffirmed support for Palestine's full UN membership
New Delhi announced new development projects in healthcare, education and vocational training
India highlighted its continued humanitarian and capacity-building assistance for Palestinians
India has reaffirmed its support for Palestine's full membership of the United Nations and a two-State solution on Monday, as New Delhi announced new development projects for the Palestinian people at a donor meeting in Brussels.
Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Palestine Donor Group (PDG) in Brussels. The meeting was jointly organised by the European Commission and the Palestine Authority with participation from European Union Member States, Palestine and other key international partners and financial institutions.
At the meeting, Ranganathan emphasised that India has been a longstanding partner of the Palestinian people and reaffirmed India's continued support to a two-State solution, as well as to Palestine's membership of the UN. She underlined India's ongoing developmental assistance, including capacity building programmes and humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine, noting that India's projects are demand-driven and largely centred on healthcare, education, capacity building, and vocational training.
While stating that India is currently engaged in major projects in healthcare, women's empowerment and institution building in Palestine, she announced several new projects focused on rehabilitation, health, education and vocational training. Ranganathan also attended a meeting hosted by the incoming Chair of the Advisory Commission of UNRWA, wherein she highlighted India's continued support to the agency and its efforts in Palestine, the MEA said.
India's Historical Stance On Palestine
India's support for the Palestinian cause is an integral part of the nation's foreign policy, according to the Representative Office of India in Ramallah. In 1974, India became the first non-Arab State to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. In 1988, India became one of the first countries to recognise the Palestinian State. In 1996, India opened its Representative Office in Gaza, which was later shifted to Ramallah in 2003.
India has consistently supported, co-sponsored and voted in favour of UN General Assembly resolutions on issues regarding securing the right to self-determination of Palestinians, peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and Palestinian refugees' properties and their revenue, according to the Representative Office. In April 2024, India voted in favour of the Human Rights Council Resolution on the Right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. In 2011, India voted in favour of Palestine becoming a full member of UNESCO.
During its terms as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, India continued to voice its support for a negotiated solution resulting in a sovereign, independent, viable and united State of Palestine, within secure and recognised borders, at peace beside Israel as endorsed in the relevant UNSC and UNGA resolutions.
Developmental Assistance To Palestine
India has provided various forms of developmental cooperation assistance to Palestine over the years amounting to approximately $ 141 million, according to the Representative Office of India. India has also provided a total of $ 39 million of budgetary support to the Palestinian Authority, including the provision of medical assistance.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that India has supported a negotiated two-State solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and also the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
India remains concerned at the security situation and has called for a ceasefire and peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. India emphasised the need for safe, timely and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.
Relations And Support
Since the beginning of the conflict, India has provided around 70 MT of humanitarian aid, including 16.5 MT of medicines and medical supplies in two tranches in October and November 2023. India has also sent 65 MT of medicines to UNRWA and Palestine Ministry of Health in October and November 2024.
India has provided 50 ICCR scholarships for Palestinian students annually for Graduate, Post-Graduate and PhD courses in India, and offers 168 slots annually under the Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) for training courses in India, according to the Representative Office of India.
India is a member of UNRWA's Advisory Commission since 2020, and has contributed a total of $ 46.5 million to UNRWA since 2002. India increased its annual contribution to UNRWA from $ 1.25 million to $ 5 million in 2018.